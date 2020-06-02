Usman Umar Leaks Texts From Baby Girl Lisa Hamme: She's SO Hateful!

Just as their wedding aired on the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days finale, the world learned that Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar have split.

Baby Girl Lisa accused Usman of having used her. Now, Usman is sharing his side of the story -- and it's ugly.

"Despite calling ME a romance scammer and constantly using the ‘N’ word on me," Usman Umar began in his message.

"But," he continued, "I still made it to this level."

"Not [because] I want to," Usman clarified.

He explained "but [because] I want to make you happy."

"Continue telling people I scammed you," Usman invited his deeply controversial wife.

"But believe me," he assured her, "actions speak louder than words."

"It’s wrong trying use your child to gain pity," Usman admonished.

Lisa lost her daughter, which is heartbreaking. That does not indemnify her against criticism.

Usman leaked Lisa's text messages to him, showing any fans who weren't yet aware exactly what sort of woman she is.

"I am your wife," Lisa reminded him in a message.

"Contrary to the bulls--t lies coming out of your mouth," she claimed, "I’m not being mean to you."

Notably, in addition to hurling slurs at fans on social media, Lisa is accusing of calling Usman the literal worst word in the world.

"But," Lisa emphasized, "I’m telling you the facts."

"Apparently you don’t know what I did last night my husband," she taunted him.

She was clearly making reference to how she went on Instagram Live to explain how bad things were within their marriage.

They had split, in some manner. Lisa confirmed this after Usman had openly expressed his unhappiness.

"I had lots messages coming to me about you," Usman wrote back to Lisa.

Lisa was not surprised.

“I bet you do," she texted in response.

She had, after all, just gone on Instagram Live.

“I even watched it," Usman said of LIsa's Instagram message.

"But Lisa am ok," he assured her.

Usman then wrote: "If am wrong I will see it.”

“I warned you. You will see," Lisa replied ominously.

Baby Girl Lisa's Instagram Live was emotional -- even if fans do not find her as sympathetic as they might have a month or two ago.

"I’ve come here tonight, and this is probably the hardest thing I’m going to have to do in my life," Lisa told her followers.

"I thought it was bad when my daughter died," she expressed. "I didn’t think I’d be doing this."

"To everyone listening here," Lisa declared, "it is very apparent that I am the victim of romance scam."

That is something that many people suspected from the first trailer for this season.

"My husband has used TLC, his family, his friends, people around the world," she accused.

Lisa then said: "I’m going to apologize to everyone here.”

Lisa concluded: “I did not know my husband Usman 'Sojaboy' was that desperate to become a singer that he would use me and his family and friends."

Of course, Lisa also said that she intended to work on her marriage through therapy.

We're not sure how that would work if she really believes that Usman is a scammer.

It's clear that she's really hurting right now, though fans would find her more sympathetic if they didn't know the vile things that she says to Usman.