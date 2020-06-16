Tyler Baltierra Drops N-Word in Unearthed Snapchat Video: Will He Get Fired?

Over the past few days, MTV has cut ties with Dee Nguyen due to her history of racist Tweets ... and also done the same with Taylor Selfridge.

Now, as a result of something awful he said in 2017, Tyler Baltierra may be next.

The veteran Teen Mom OG cast member has come under fire once again for an old Snapchat video in which he said, for some inexplicable reason:

"You gotta see the crowd, n—."

Yes, the word we censored there was the N-Word.

Baltierra spoke out on this footage back when it first surfaced, but it's being circulated around the Internet again these days because society is in an understandably fragile, sensitive and troubled place.

Following the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota last month, protests have broken out in all 50 states and there have been renewed cries for police reform and social justice.

Back when MTV fired Selfridge last week, it said in a statement:

"MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

As a result, many are now wondering whether Baltierra - who is married to Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn and shares two daughters at home with the star - might be banished from the network entirely.

Back when Baltierra's use of this racial epithet first surfaced, he took to Twitter and initially said Catelynn had just entered a rehab facility to focus on her mental health after a suicide attempt.

But he then made a point to say this was no excuse.

He wrote an apology that read as follows:

This 'trifling ass' does have some explaining to do.

I am a complete inconsiderate prick who made a mistake while attempting to take a mental break after dealing with everything.

I deserve any hate you all give me, so lay it on me.

Does he deserve to get the axe now is the question.

Not only did MTV axe Nguyen and Selfridge, producers are also facing questions over whether Kailyn Lowry should be let go.

The Teen Mom 2 star has been in some hot water these days herself, thanks to a string of incidents from her own past.

In an old clip that's come up again on - and was shared on Briana DeJesus' Twitter account - Kailyn can he heard blasting baby daddy Jo Rivera for dressing son Isaac, now 10 years old, like a "thug."

Lowry deleted her Twitter account in response for calls that she be canned.

Following Selfridge's firing, meanwhile, Teen Mom stars are being required to undergo social media background checks.

"They were told if they don’t complete the background check, or refuse, they may not be allowed to appear on the [next] season of the show," a source close to production told The Ashley.

It doesn't sound like there's any real statute of limitations on these checks, either.

Selfridge, for instance, got fired for Tweets from 2012 - long before she or Cory Wharton (below) were on Teen Mom OG.

The mother of Cory's first child, Cheyenne Floyd, has been an outspoken critic of racism ... but also under fire herself (below).

It's all a mess and everyone at MTV is scrambling these days.

"Some cast members were freaking out and saying it’s unfair to subject them to such intense scrutiny, after being with the show for 10 years," another source told the celebrity gossip outlet.

"The [producers] were being pretty cryptic, too."

"[They] would not tell the cast what the company is looking for, or what happens if something that’s ‘problematic’ is found during the search."

Honestly?

This doesn't bode well for Baltierra's future on MTV - or Lowry's for that matter. But only time will tell where and when the line is drawn.