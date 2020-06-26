Tori Roloff Implies Daughter Has Never Met Her Cousin, Seemingly Exposes Family Feud

Tori Roloff very likely meant no harm by her latest addition to her Instagram story, but given recent events ...

Tori and Zach on Easter

To be clear, she almost definitely just wanted to share some new and cute photos of precious daughter Lilah.

In doing so, however, the beloved Little People, Big World star may have exposed something different altogether.

She may have revealed a rivalry within her own family that appears to be more intense than ever before.

Allow us to explain...

Jacob Roloff and His Better Half

At this point, there's no disputing the fact that Jacob Roloff (above) does not see eye-to-eye with Audrey Roloff.

Jeremy and Audrey, his brother Jeremy's wife, are very different in terms of religious beliefs and their world view.

Which has recently prompted Jacob to call Audrey out for her inaction when it comes to Black Lives Matter.

Jer and Auds Roloff

This feud isn't new, however.

It's not only about BLM, but how they conduct themselves and act online. In fact, The Hollywood Gossip has been writing about Jacob and Audrey not getting along since all the way back in 2017.

Celebrating Young Jackson

Tori Roloff, meanwhile, is married to Jacob and Jeremy's brother Zach Roloff (above). And Tori is as mild-mannered as they come.

She has never said a cross word about Audrey, and yet there have been hints that these family members aren't exactly best friends.

A somewhat recent case in point?

Audrey Roloff on Easter

Audrey was the only relative NOT to congratulate Tori on social media after the latter welcomed her second child in November.

Reading too much into that? Maybe.

It's fine if Audrey and Tori aren't close, of course, but Tori's new post has seemingly exposed the depths of this non-relationship.

Listening to Tori

A few days ago, Tori posted a precious picture on Instagram of her daughter laying on the carpet next to a friend’s baby.

As you can see below, Lilah is rocking a matching rose-printed t-shirt and shorts set with a floral headband in the snapshot.

Tori captioned it as follows: meeting another baby for the first time: a series.

Lilah and baby

Many followers took a look at these words, thought for a moment and realized:

Wait a minute! Lilah was born in November! And Audrey and Jeremy expanded their family six weeks later with the arrival of son Bode!

So if Lilah is only meeting a baby for the first time here, then that means she has never met her cousin, right?!?

lolah and baby 2

There's really no other conclusion too be drawn if what Tori wrote above is accurate.

To be fair, of course, COVID-19 hit in March and almost everyone in America has been under quarantine ever since.

But to also be fair, Bode was born two months before this outbreak.

Tori and Zach Roloff and Kids

In other words, there was plenty of time for the families to get together before this virus took over the world.

Earlier this month, in any case, Jacob unfollowed Audrey after years of disagreements over politics.

Tori has not taken the same step, nor would we expect her to do so.

Tori and Zach Roloff and Kids

We doubt there's any real bad blood between these women, they just aren't especially tight.

Which is fine, of course. It's just notable.

And also a little bit sad.

Laughing with Ember

Husbands Zach and Jeremy are twins and, in an ideal world, their wives would be besties and the cousins would also be good friends for life.

Alas, this isn't an ideal world.

The Roloffs are partly popular because they seem to all get along and they've avoided any sort of real scandal over the years.

Auds with Jer

Is this alleged rivalry between Tori and Audrey a scandal?

No, we wouldn't say so.

It's just worth keeping an eye on as things go forward.

