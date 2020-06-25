Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Vanderpump Rules Firings: "It's Crazy!"

Tom Sandoval still can't believe it.

He's still in shock over what has transpired.

And yet: The veteran Bravo personality has found a way to collect his thoughts to an extent that he can at least comment on the stunning firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

"It's crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we're just going to have to wait and see what happens," Sandoval told KMOV4 reporter Alyssa Toomey earlier this week.

The bartender offered up this reaction while visiting his hometown of St. Louis to help bring awareness and support to local bars struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a worthy cause.

It's far more pressing than which cast members will appear next season on Vanderpump Rules, of course.

But the ousting of Schroeder and Doute (along with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni) did come in the wake of the George Floyd killing and the subsequent push for police reform and social justice.

So there is a larger societal picture at the center of this development at least.

Schroeder and Doute were pink-slipped by Bravo after Faith Stowers -- an African-American -- claimed on Instagram that the two once called the police on her.

Boyens and Caprioni, meanwhile, were let go due to past insensitive tweets from each of them that resurfaced.

After they were let go from the beloved Bravo program, both Doute and Schroeder (who is pregnant with a girl!) issued lengthy apologies to Stowers on social media.

“I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person..." Stassi wrote, for example, adding:

"What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness...

"I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.".

Since news broke, multiple Bravolebrities have also spoken out about the scandal.

"I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo's decision, I think it was the right decision," Andy Cohen told listeners on his SiriusXM's Radio Andy show on June 10.

"And I want to remind people because I've been getting so many tweets and messages and whatever about Vanderpump Rules and about Southern Charm and other shows.

"I am not, I don't—I feel like I remind people this all the time—I'm not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore. I am not an Executive Producer of Vanderpump Rules.

"I don't have anything to do with the show except I love it and that I host the reunions."

Lisa Vanderpump also shared her response on Instagram, writing:

As we've seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society.

My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences.

I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgement that has been displayed.

Concluded Vanderpump:

The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation.

Everybody deserves to feel safe, heard and appreciated in their communities. So much of what has transpired in the world is not right, fair or acceptable.

We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values.

Schroeder has seen her tour canceled in the midst of this controversy, while her podcast has been removed from all platforms.

She and fiance Beau Clark will welcome their first child in January.

“He’s fully standing by her publicly and privately too,” an Us Weekly source says of Clark, adding:

“Since Beau is also in entertainment, Stassi is hopeful that he can help with getting her future jobs. She is hoping to come out stronger and better as a result of this experience.”