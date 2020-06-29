The Hills: New Beginnings (or Whatever) to Resume Filming ... But Who's Not Coming Back??

Big news from the TV world today as it looks like The Hills: New Beginnings is getting set for, well... another new beginning.

Various celebrity gossip outlets have confirmed that the reboot no one asked for of the mid-2000s reality sensation is set to become one of the first programs to resume filming here in 2020.

The show will soon ramp up production once again after taking several months off due to the coronavirus.

But things won't exactly look the same when Spencer Pratt and company return to your living rooms.

An insider has told the N.Y. Post's Page Six that filming will start again in late July or early August.

It will attempt to do so "under the safest conditions possible," as subjective as that might sound.

The insider told this outlet:

“Production is working with health officials in Los Angeles County to assure a healthy filming situation."

“They will be doing some self-shooting but mostly back to filming with the new health regulations in place for filming.”

The program's look won't be all that's different, however.

Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Pratt, Justin Bobby, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Brandon Thomas Lee, Jason Wahler and Kaitlynn Carter are all returning to the MTV series.

That means two Season 1 regulars are on the outs:

Neither Mischa Barton, who was cast on the show out of nowhere last year, nor Stephanie Pratt, who is probably out there telling people to shoot the looters somewhere, will be a part of Season 2.

Or getting arrested for shoplifting. Either/or.

Kidding, mostly. Taking Mischa's place?

None other than Caroline D’Amore, who the former star of The OC star previously trashed as “too boring.“

That's gotta sting.

Actually, she said a lot more than this after the big casting switcheroo was announced, if you remember.

"As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring ass pasta bowls and greasy pizza on tv," a not at all bitter Barton scoffed in March after she got the pink slip from the series.

"Tried that. It was like watching paint dry."

Harsh!

Pratt, meanwhile, made it clear when this Hills revival was renewed for Season 2 that she would not be part of the cast.

Was it her choice or that or the producers? We aren't certain, but she's always had a difficult relationship with the show.

And her family. Pratt made headlines a year ago when she bashed the living Hell out of Spencer and Heidi.

Stephanie said last year:

"Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here. Omg and Heidi - I have no words for how evil you truly are."

"You had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago."

Quality callback to LC's classic line, we'll give her that.

As we mentioned earlier, Stephanie not only hates Heidi, but everyone else - she says that she hopes protestors and looters get shot in the wake of the recent George Floyd killing.

So, yeah. We won't miss her at all.

Brody and Kaitlynn Carter, meanwhile, split shortly after Season 1 ended. It turns out they weren't even married legally!

But both are married to fame, at least, so they will be back for Season 2. Does he feel that'll be awkward at all? Nah.

“He has no problem with it,” the insider told Page Six.

“If the show is true to their lives, she’s a part of his life even if they’re not together,” the source close to Jenner said.

As for whether the show will tackle the crazy fact that Kaitlynn started boning Miley Cyrus after splitting from Brody?

We'll need to tune in to find out.