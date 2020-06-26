The Bachelorette Under Quarantine: Officially a Go!

It's official.

And it's bound to be unusual.

ABC has confirmed to Variety that The Bachelorette will become the first broadcast television show to resume production, with cast members alerted this week that they'll soon be due on location.

No production date has actually been set yet.

But the beloved franchise -- which hasn't been operational for months due to the coronavirus outbreak -- has told all who work on the series that they will shortly be flown to "an isolated location for the duration of production for health and safety reasons," according to Variety.

As previously detaiiled, this season of The Bachelorette will be unlike any other in history.

The show will have all involved practice social distancing, while Clare will not be whisked off to exotic locations with any of her suitors.

The whole season will be shot in a quarantined location ... with all cast and crew members living on-site.

Everyone will be also tested before they enter the location, while regular testing and temperature checks are expected to be performed.

The protocols being put in place are said to be "very strict and conservative," Variety writes, quoting an insider as follows:

“The cast will start traveling very soon because there has to be a quarantine period."

Both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, of course, are known for their leads getting physically close to their contestants AND for potential mates to go on extra cool and special dates with the shows' stars.

None of that will happen for Clare Crawley, however.

Millions of viewers are therefore curious to see how this season will play out.

“Health and safety of our crew and cast is the number one concern,” this same source explains, adding that there is always an on-set medic on set, even before the pandemic.

“There is always robust care for our team, and that will be the case as they isolate and shoot the show. Production is going above-and-beyond the recommendations.”

For her part, Crawley is simply anxious to get out there.

“I’m still in shock, I’m gonna be honest. I am so hyped about it!" Clare said on a podcast this week, adding:

"I found out maybe two hours ago actually when I’ll be going down and the final day that I’m leaving so it’s very, very soon!”

Clare may not be able to really touch any suitors, but she'll be able to smell them -- and that's almost all she needs!

"If they smell like the right smell, that’s everything to me," Crawley also said this week.

"But I will say, I have looked a little bit [at the suitors on social media]. My friends have looked more than I have, to be honest.

Elsewhere, Clare opened up about being abused in the past.

"It’s been something that I’ve hidden for so many years.

"But until I’ve owned that part of my life and looked at the stuff I’ve been through as shame -- to look at it as my superpower -- and these are the things that have made the woman that I am today,” the 39-year old has said.

“I want the man of my dreams to see the worst of me, to know the worst of me.

"I want a man to love me for that, and not just for the easy makeup and hair. Anybody can love you for the easy fun times and the smiles and the laughs."

The Bachelorette will move to Tuesdays and air at 8/7c this fall.

We hope, at least. Fingers crossed.