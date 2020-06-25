Teresa and Joe Giudice Plan Unexpected Reunion: Get the Hilarious Details!

They've been through hell over the past five years, but Bravo star Teresa Giudice is not done with husband Joe Giudice.

Not just yet.

According to a shocking and hilarious new celebrity gossip report, the former couple will reunite in the semi-near future ...

... amid circumstances that we can't exactly say we ever saw coming.

And we've kinda seen it all at this point. Or so we thought.

Teresa and Joe, of course, were married for about 20 years before splitting up for good toward the end of 2019.

The break-up came after several months of both stars hinting that the relationship had run its course.

Considering that each Bravo personality had spent recent time in prison, it was only a matter of time.

But despite the tension that existed between the parents of four toward the end of their union - both have made low-key cheating allegations - neither has really criticized the other in public of late.

Just the opposite, in fact.

The 48-year-old Teresa surprised many fans when she recently wished her estranged husband a happy birthday, even prompting some to wonder whether a reconciliation could be on the way.

We highly doubt that will happen.

But it does seem evident that Teresa and Joe are on decent terms these days ... and we now have strong evidence of it.

Earlier this week, Joe ripped trolls on Teresa's Instagram for suggesting that the couple's daughters will work the pole.

As in, they'll become strippers.

Not that there's anything wrong with that, as Joe said, but please. They're going places in life above and beyond that.

Also, leave the girls alone.

Now, celebrity news blog Hollywood Life writes that Teresa and Joe have plans to see each other in October - not in New Jersey, where the former lives; and not in Italy, where the latter resides.

Instead, the ex-spouses will reunite in The Bahamas.

Why The Bahamas?

Because Joe is scheduled to have his long-awaited celebrity boxing match against Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband there.

For real. Giudice will strap on a pair and get in the ring with Ojani Noa in the Caribbean country on October 24.

And apparently Teresa will be there cheering on Joe because she “knows how much this means to him."

A source tells the aforementioned celebrity gossip website that while this may seem a little far-fetched, think about it:

What else does Joe have to look forward to these days aside from a random boxing match against a random "celebrity" opponent on a beautiful island in a country that he's legally allowed to visit?

Doesn't sound so bad when you put it that way, does it?

The couple's official divorce filing, which has been in the works for some time, is still going forward as far as we know.

As for the couple's kids?

Gia, 18, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, Audriana, 11, are all still planning to visit their dad in Italy this coming August!

At least that's the plan now. Whether or not they go through with it when the time comes may not be up to the family.

And not due to immigration laws, either.

With COVID-19 having ravaged that nation this spring, and continuing to have its way with America, it's unclear.

“As of now, the plan is to let them go,” Hollywood Life claims.

“Teresa just wants to make sure it’s safe for them."

"Joe and the girls can’t wait.”

Here's hoping it happens.

Teresa, meanwhile, has no real plans this summer, not until The Real Housewives of New Jersey resumes filming July 20.

“She’s staying busy and focusing on herself,” this insider says, adding that the new season will focus heavily on Teresa.

Specifically, as her life as a single woman who is now dating for the first time in two decades. Joe ought to love that.