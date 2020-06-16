Taylor Selfridge: MTV is Lying! I Was Never Fired from Teen Mom!

Taylor Selfridge will not appear on MTV's Teen Mom OG ever again. This fact is not under dispute.

The reason why Selfridge won't play a future role on this beloved program is up for debate, however.

Last week, MTV announced that it had pulled Taylor and boyfriend Cory Wharton's birth special due to racially insensitive Tweets the former had sent in 2012.

It had been scheduled to air on the network on Tuesday, June 9, only to get yanked the day of.

The network said last Tuesday morning:

MTV pulled Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media.

MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.

These statements from Taylor are not new.

They were actually addressed on an episode of Teen Mom OG last year when Selfridge apologized for her ignorance in a discussion with Wharton's first baby mama, Cheyenne Floyd.

Among the controversial statements Selfridge wrote?

I hate it when white girls talk like they're black.

Black pussy is probably really scary.

We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the black people cause they scare me.

As mentioned previously, the Tweets were sent years ago and brought up several months ago, but George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minnesota last month.

Protests against police brutality and for racial justice have broken out nationwide ever since... and the pasts of many realitiy stars have come back to bite them as a result.

MTV, for example, has also cut ties with Dee Nguyen of The Challenge due to her recent Black Lives Matter remarks.

Here's the thing, though: Selfridge says she wasn't actually fired by MTV.

According to Us Weekly, Selfridge is "really upset" with how this whole situation has played out.

"She thought her past apologies both on-air and off had been accepted by the network," this tabloid now reports.

Moreover, the source says Selfridge is "saddened" by how MTV made it "look like she was fired over these comments when in reality, she made the decision to leave Teen Mom a week ago to give her and her baby privacy."

Such a stance is pretty normal in these circumstances. Taylor and Cory welcomed a daughter in April.

To this day, Farrah Abraham swears she walked away from this franchise, alleging she wasn't actually fired first due to her amateur adult video side hustle.

After the announcement was made last week that Selfridge was a goner, Taylor wrote on Instagram that she "made the decision ... to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter."

She went on to apologize to "anyone I have hurt or offended in the past" and noted that she previously addressed her unearthed tweets on Teen Mom OG in 2019.

"I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself," Taylor added at the time.

"My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change."

"Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family."

Wharton, for his part, WILL appear on future episodes of Teen Mom OG, but only as it relates to his relationship with Floyd.

"Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision," he wrote last week.

Cory implied that his girlfriend was, indeed, fired, though he was careful not to trash MTV too much either.

He added:

"Taylor is strong and she’s pulling through and I’m super proud of her...

"All I’m asking Is that you hold everybody accountable."

"If you want to go down this route, I just hope they hold everybody accountable."