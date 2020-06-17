Tamra Judge to Bravo: Fire Kelly Dodd! She's Racist and Awful!

With the axe falling all over the place on reality television these days -- Stassi Schroeder has been fired! Taylor Selfridge is a goner! -- Tamra Judge has a simple question for Bravo executives:

WHAT ABOUT KELLY DODD?!?

On Tuesday, during a Q&A on Instagram, the 52-year-old made her stance on Dodd clear after one fan asked about Dodd's past "racist statements" and whether they should lead to her ousting.

"Yes I do, that TMZ video is disgusting!" Judge replied, adding:

"Bravo shouldn't just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen [Doute]. There should be zero tolerance at this point."

Judge is referring here to footage TMZ shared back in the day of Dodd outside a Los Angeles restuarant... where she said she didn't "like" or "know any black guys."

After the video came out, Dodd said she was "truly embarrassed" and issued a formal apology.

"There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone," Dodd said at the time. "That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly."

That may be true, but a couple notes must be made here:

First, MTV fired Selfridge due to Tweets from 2012.

Second, Bravo let Schroeder and Doute go for actions they took in 2018.

Due to the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have sprung up around the country as a result, this is a very sensitive and important time -- and even remarks from long ago are noow coming back to bite various reality stars.

Should this be the case? We'll let our readers debate.

But here's the thing:

Dodd keeps saying some truly awful things non-stop just this year alone.

Just a few weeks ago, Dodd labeled the Black Lives Matter movement as a form of terrorism.

"This is terrorism on our land," she actually says in the following video in response to the demonstrations that have broken out in all 50 states.

Dodd has often said on many occasions that COVID-19 isn't really killing anyone, which previously prompted Vicki Gunvalson to push for Dodd to get canned.

Tamra and Kelly, of course, have had their fair share of conflict on The Real Housewives Of Orange County over the years.

Things really erupted on Season 14 when Dodd accused Judge of spreading rumors about her.

Tamra then quit the Bravo program in January because she was demoted to a friend role and refused to take a big pay cut.

"It's been a wild 12 years," she said on Instagram. "But it's time for me to move on. I'm sad to go but I'm very excited about my future."

Dodd, for her part, has made it clear she won't be leaving of her own volition.

But when Bravo fired Stassi, the network said in a statement that it won't tolerate racist behavior.

Will producers stick to that stance when it comes to Dodd?

This is someone who said of the coronavirus and its fallout, back when the pandemic first hit:

"Well, people are gonna die! I'm sorry to tell ya."

Is she racist? It's hard to say.

But is she an insensitive and ignorant moron? Yes.

Fire her now, Bravo.