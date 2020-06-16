Stassi Schroeder: Yes, I'm Pregnant! And This is When I'm Due!

As previously reported in detail, Stassi Schroeder is out of a job.

Out of a job in the public eye, that is, after the veteran reality star got fired from Vanderpump Rules due to a past of racially insensitive behavior.

However, as Stassi has now confirmed, she's about to embark on the most important job in the whole entire world...

... MOTHERHOOD!

Indeed, Stassi Schroeder is pregnant.

This stunning reveal was made over the weekend when the disgraced ex-Bravo personality was spotted with a clear baby bump.

But it's now been made official via a statement from Schroeder's representative.

"Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," this rep says.

No word yet on whether the pregnancy was planned and/or whether Stassi will be giving birth to a boy or a girl.

But what crazy timing, right?!?

Schroeder and Kristen Doute were axed from Vanderpump Rules just a few days ago after it came out that they falsely called the police on co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn't commit.

Stowers is African-American.

Cast newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also been let go due to racist social media posts.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," read a press release issued by Bravo early last week.

On Friday, a rep for the pair Stassi and Kristen -- who are allegedly crushed by this development -- said the fired stars want to "move forward as part of the solution."

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," said Schroeder and Doute's rep, Steve Honig, telling People Magazine:

"Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere.

"Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.'

Schroeder and Clark, meanwhile, got engaged in July of 2019 and had planned on tying the knot this year.

But they've postponed their wedding, likely until 2021, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"I’m ready to have a baby,” Schroeder said a year ago.

“I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path.

"I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding."

Well, there she has it in that case.

In April, Schroeder also emphasized her pregnancy plans on the Vanderpump Rules After Show.

"I know Beau is my person and the man I want to be with and I want to have a family with, and I'm not going to sit around and wait for him to propose to me for me to do the things that I want to do with him," she said.

She then added "I'm not tricking him into a pregnancy," prior to concluding on the topic:

"Like, he was an active part of the conversation and participating.

"So, like, he knew what was going on, but I'm like, 'Okay, I'm going to take matters into my own hands. I can't wait to be a mom, then let's just start doing this because I'm not waiting around for this anymore.'"

Schroeder is a woman who knows what she wants, huh?

And now she has plenty of time on her hands to make sure her baby gets what he or she wants as well.