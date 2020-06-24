Stassi Schroeder is Having a Boy... or a Girl? Find Out Now!

Stassi Schroeder hasn't merely broken her silence.

She's broken her silence... and dropped a pregnancy bombshell in the process.

As previously reported, Schroeder is expecting her first child, with sources confirming this blessed news just days after the troubled reality star received news of a very different kind:

She got fired from Vanderpump Rules.

After starring on this Bravo reality show since its first episode, Schroeder was let go (along with co-star Kristen Doute) due to racially-insensitive behavior aimed at colleague Faith Stowers in 2018.

The duo actually called the police on Stowers at the time, alleging she committed a crime simply because they'd heard about a suspect whose skin color matched that of Stowers.

Pretty disgusting, honestly.

Schroeder has since acknowledged and apologized for this incident (see statement below), but she hadn't said anything about being pregnant with fiiance Beau Clark's baby...

... until now!

Posing with her hand on her baby bump while receiving a peck on the cheek from Clark, Stassi shared a photo Tuesday of a onesie and wrote as a caption to the image:

We’re having a baby girl!

Clark, meanwhile, posted a similar (and not at all cheesy) photo on his Instagram account, writing as a caption:

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some!"

"She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha… “She’ll be a motherf*cking WOMAN!!! #thankful”

As for Stassi, she may never have wanted to leave Vanderpump Rules, but she's made it clear that she very much wanted a child.

She and Clark had planned to get married this year, but recently pushed their big day off to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

They plan on exchanging vows in Rome, Italy, but they just aren't certain of a date at the moment.

The couple does know, however, the approximate time when they'll become first-time parents.

"Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," her rep said last week.

In the wake of her racism-based scandal, though, Schroeder has lost multiple sponsorship deals and has seen all of her tour stops canceled.

Life comes at you fast these days.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 7 after getting pink-slipped.

“I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person...

"What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired by Bravo at the same time; also for their history of racist comments and messages.

However, Stassi had been a lead star on the series for eight seasons and her ousting has drawn the most attention by far.

Added Stassi in her statement:

"I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,"

"I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person."

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July 2019 and previously tried starting a family before the commercial casting director got down on one knee.

“I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands,’” the ex-Bravo personality said in February.

That's assertive!

“I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married," she added.

"I just cannot wait to be a mom."

"And then once I actually did become engaged, I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding.’ Like, I have to be able to get s–t-faced.”

Great point.