Stassi Schroeder: Family Begs Bravo Not to Fire Disgraced Vanderpump Rules Star

On Tuesday, Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked by the news that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute had been fired from the show.

The decision was a long time coming, yet escalated very quickly.

The firing result of an incident in which Schroeder and Doute called the cops on Faith Stowers, a black co-star whom they falsely accused of drugging and robbing bar patrons in Los Angeles.

Stowers was in no way involved with the crimes, and when she cited the incident as an example of racial bullying from the Vanderpump cast in a recent interview, Bravo took action.

Insiders say Schroeder and Doute are devastated and ashamed by this week's developments

Both have issued apologies, but neither has denied the allegations against them.

Even so, Stassi's mother - who has appeared on several episodes of Vanderpump -- has launched the “Stand Up and Support Stassi” campaign, in which she encourages fans to urge Bravo not to fire her daughter.

“Please tell Stassi that her khaleesi’s are still here for her! Is she OK?” a fan commented on Dayna's Instagram page this week.

“I will, thank you! Follow @standupandsupportstassi,” Dayna replied.

Yes, Dayna has launched an Instagram page that links to a petition entitled "Bravo to bring Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute back to Vanderpump Rules.”

Crazy as it sounds, according to Us Weekly, the Change.org campaign already has more than 2,300 signatures.

Dayna has also employed the services of her 15-year-old son Nikolai, who pleaded on Stassi's behalf in a video that has since been deleted.

“This goes out to Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules, Bravo TV, anyone that has been involved with Stassi getting fired,” he said.

“I want everyone to hear me out because my sister is one of the most loving people you will ever meet in your life," he says.

"She deeply apologizes for what she said and I’m so desperate for her to succeed … I just want her to go as far as she can.”

It's true that Stassi was one of the best-liked stars on Vanderpump, but given how problematic the cast is, that's a low bar.

The idea that we live in a culture in which a person can have their life ruined by a single mistake borne of ignorance is obviously upsetting, but there are a few important factors to consider here:

1. Stassi's life won't be ruined by this.

She's young; she's soon to be married; she comes from a wealthy family, and her net worth is estimated at $2 million.

She might have to - gasp! - get a real job, but you won't be seeing Schroeder dragging a garbage full of empty cans to your local recycling center so that she can afford her daily ration of chardonnay.

2. This was not an isolated incident.

Stassi has been accused of racial insensitivity on numerous occasions.

Remember when she joked about dressing like a Nazi, or when she alleged that LaLa Land being denied a Best Picture Oscar was an example of reverse racism against whites?

Yeah.

3. We're not saying she'll never be redeemed, but now is not the time.

Read the room a little, Schroeder family. It's been about 20 hours.

The country is still reeling from a pair of brutal, police murders, and Dayna is begging for sympathy for her wildly-privileged daughter?

This is a time for focusing on justice for victims, not sympathy for perpetrators who clearly deserve to be called out.

Even if you feel the punishment does not fit the crime, so to speak, being taken to task for such actions is necessary.

Would anyone really argue that what she did is okay?

Maybe try again when it's time for a Jersey Shore-esque Vanderpump reunion show sometime in the 2030s.