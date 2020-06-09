Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute: FIRED From Vanderpump Rules Amid Racism Controversy!

Last week, former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers opened up about the racism and bullying she encountered during her short time on the popular Bravo show.

Now, the two people are paying the price.

The women who antagonized Stowers the most are suffering professional consequences amid her shocking accusations.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired by Bravo after eight seasons as two of the network's biggest stars.

Cast newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni have also been let go regarding racist social media posts.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," reads a press release issued moments ago.

The statement comes just one day after the embattled Schroeder was let go by her her agency, UTA.

Stassi's public relations firm, Metro Public Relations, also jumped ship amid the racism firestorm.

The reckoning is a direct result of Stowers calling out her former co-stars in an Instagram Live interview on June 2.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers recalled.

“It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos."

"They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people," she continued, painting a picture of what happened.

"And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Yes, Schroeder and Doute have gleefully admitted to siccing the LAPD on Stowers for literally no reason at all.

After seeing reports on the local news that a woman had drugged and robbed several L.A. residents, they called the cops.

On Faith, who had nothing to do with it.

Schroeder recounted the story during a podcast interview in 2018, casting it as some sort of humorous anecdote.

Pretty disgusting, to put it mildly.

Her co-star Doute, meanwhile, tweeted about these same bogus allegations against Stowers - even after police concluded there was insufficient evidence to prompt an investigation.

“hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?" Doute wrote.

"someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press."

"I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

Wow.

It seems that the Bravo stars were attempting to get her arrested, or at the very lest fired, by falsely accusing her of theft.

Now they've been canned instead.

Stowers appeared on MTV's The Challenge and Ex on the Beach following her premature departure from Vanderpump.

She was a bit of an afterthought until her remarks about Stassi and Kristen viral amid the civil unrest now gripping the U.S.

Under withering criticism, Stassi reacted as you might expect and began mainlining white privilege to the point of OD'ing.

Needless to say, Stowers is likely enjoying the irony in today's development. If not, we'll happily do so on her behalf.

Given these insane stories, the news of four cast members getting fired is long overdue (one wonders if Jax is next).

We're guessing Bravo knows it also comes on the heels of what many considered the show's most lackluster season.

The shark may have been jumped already, in other words.

Contrived storylines, filler episodes in which nothing much happens, cast members growing ever more tiresome. You name it.

These and other hallmarks of a reality show past its prime came to define Vanderpump Rules in 2019-20, even among fans.

Ratings remained steady, but that's likely a result of the fact that most of the episodes aired during the pandemic.

Even though, by all, accounts Scheana Marie put the team on her back and tried to carry them all to the promised land this spring, there was just too much dead weight.

Racist, bullying dead weight.

At this point, the future of the show remains in doubt, but it's possible that Andy Cohen and company may decide to film at least one more season.

It will return with a retooled cast, if so, which begs the question:

Might we suggest giving Faith her old job back?