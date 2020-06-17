Sofia Richie Dumped Scott Disick ... And They're Definitely Over For Good, Source Claims

Long before the split actually happened, rumors of a Scott Disick-Sofia Richie breakup were everywhere on social media.

It seemed that even three years into the relationship, people just couldn't believe these two could last.

In the end, of course, the nay-sayers were right, and Disick and Richie went their separate ways.

But it appears the separation wasn't motivated by any of the forces that fans expected to tear these two apart.

The most common theory, of course, was that Scott was flirting with Kourtney Kardashian, and his doing so left Sofia enraged.

But it doesn't appear that that was the case.

Others suspected that Sofia became fed up when Disick checked into rehab in May.

They theorized that Scott had suffered a relapse, and Sofia simply couldn't bear to watch him go down that road.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case either.

As more details roll in about the nature of Scott and Sofia's separation, it seems the split was caused by far more boring factors than the tabloid press would have you believe.

According to a new report from E! News, Sofia was the one to pull the plug on the relationship, and she did so simply because she felt that she and Scott had grown apart.

Insiders say Scott took it well, and the former couple hope to remain friends.

But despite the amicable nature of the breakup, it seems that Richie and Disick will not be getting back together anytime soon.

"There wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," the source says, noting that Sofia simply wanted to "do her own thing" while Disick "take[s] care of his health."

Yes, Sofia is reportedly very concerned for Scott's health.

The insider notes that it's important that the two of them remain "apart" so that "he can focus on himself."

"She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split," the source continues.

In the weeks to come, we'll likely hear a lot of reports that Scott and Sofia are back together.

But the insider says these will almost certainly be a result of Disick and Richie's decision to continue hanging out as friends.

The insider claims that the former couple is "still talking and in contact," but insists that they "aren't back together."

While Scott and Sofia have broken up and gotten back together several times in the past, the source doesn't imagine that will be the csse this time around.

"Things seem different this time," the source says.

"Sofia is very happy doing what she's doing with her friends. She's doing well on her own and not really looking back."

Meanwhile, fans believe Kourtney is dropping hints that she and Scott are back on.

The reports seem to be based on little more than the fact that she was spotted wearing one of his shirts, but the 'shippers are already picking out wedding china for these two.

Let the new round of rumors about Scott Disick's love life commence!