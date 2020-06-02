Sofia Richie Didn't Love Scott Disick's Constant Attempts to Get In Kourtney Kardashian's Pants

By now, you've probably heard the news that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have broken up.

Not exactly the biggest news story of the month, but word seemed to spread pretty quickly on that one.

Anyway, as is so often the case when celebs in a long-term relationship call it quits, there's been much speculation about the cause of the separation.

At first, when it was revealed that Scott had checked into rehab, many assumed he had suffered a relapse that drove Sofia away.

Now, however, it seems that Scott was seeking treatment for emotional issues unrelated to his history of substance abuse.

Sofia moved on quickly from the relationship and is rumored to be living with an unidentified man who owns a home not far from where she lived with Scott.

This gave rise to reports that she fell for someone else while she was still dating Disick, but now, insiders say that's not the case either.

Throughout the relationship, there were reports that Sofia was uncomfortable with the intimate nature of Scott's relationship with Kourtney, but she came to accept it as a result of the former couple's co-parenting partnership.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, however, Richie eventually became fed up with Disick's flirtatious behavior toward his ex.

“Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever,” a source tells the outlet

“The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris [Jenner].”

Obviously, this is not the first time we've heard rumors that Scott's lingering feelings for Kourtney negatively affected his relationship with Sofia.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a different insider told Us several weeks ago.

“It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

There's been no indication that Scott's feelings toward Kourtney are reciprocated.

But as Us notes, the couple did get together recently to celebrate Scott's 37th birthday in the company of their three kids.

“Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often,” an insider says.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”

Obviously, that doesn't mean these two will be moving in together anytime soon.

But if Scott is still carrying a torch for Kourtney, his case isn't entirely hopeless.

After all, the Kardashian gals have a long, long history of getting back together with dudes who are all wrong for them.