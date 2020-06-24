Snooki: I'm Being Bullied By Angelina Pivarnick Fans!

On last week's season finale of Jersey Shore, viewers finally got to see the aftermath of Snooki, JWoww, and Deena's speech at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding.

We'd known for months that this was coming.

The ladies "ruined" Pivarnick's reception with their unkind words, or at least caused a bit of a stir with their speech.

But it wasn't until the speech aired in its entirety on Shore that fans were able to assess the damage themselves.

The result was a hung jury.

Some viewers felt that Angelina overreacted, while an equal portion believed that Pivarnick's "friends" showed themselves to be anything but, and the bride's outraged response was fully justified.

Others were on the fence.

Shore fans might never reach a consensus here, but at this point, it hardly matters, as the damage has already been done.

The response from fans in the months leading up to the episode was so harsh that Snooki retired from Jersey Shore.

Jenni Farley has hinted that she'll likely follow suit.

Now some fans are accusing Angelina of killing the Jersey Shore franchise by making a mountain out of a molehill.

But others believe the blame lies entirely with the women whose speech at the event caused such a commotion.

You know, given that they consciously chose to deride their friend as "the Staten Island dump" at her wedding.

These people are of the opinion that Snooki and company went way too far at the wedding, and Shore will be better off without them.

And strangely, some of them are expressing their strong anti-bullying sentiments through the international language of bullying.

Do as we say, not as we do?

On Monday, Snooki's Instagram Story featured a screenshot of a message she received from a very tightly-wound Shore fan.

“Can’t wait to have everyone boycott your stupid s–t shop," the viewer wrote, apparently referring to Nicole's Snooki Shop boutique.

"Oh, and maybe watch your kids get bullied one day just the same way you bully Angelina and [disrespected] her at her wedding.”

Wow. And it continues.

"How dare you your [sic] a mother and you should know better u ugly b-tch," the unstable user continued.

"F--k u and your side kick Jenny and deena bye b-tch that god [sic] your [sic] out of the show about time"

Needless to say, receiving such a message is a deeply upsetting experience.

Even for someone who's been on the receiving end of non-stop bullying for the past seven months, and who owes her fame and fortune to a public persona that invites some degree of scrutiny.

Fortunately, Snooki took the hate in stride with her sense of humor intact.

“Thank you for these kind and wise words of yours. It’s greatly appreciated," she replied.

"Thank you for supporting and watching our show! Stay safe in this crazy world.”

Kill them with kindness, as they say.

While announcing her retirement on her podcast, the 32-year-old (!) Snooks confirmed that she's leaving the show primarily because of the abuse she's received from fans in recent months.

“Lately, everything is so serious … It’s not about a team anymore," she said.

"Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member," she says.

"I don’t want that.”

Doesn't sound like she's bluffing, either. After the episode aired last week, Snooki (real name Nicole Polizzi) thanked fans for their support and confirmed that her time as a reality star had come to an end.

JWoww was in a less conciliatory mood, and she went on a tirade in which she blamed Pivarnick for the demise of Shore.

“I watched my best friend quit [the show] because she couldn’t handle the stress,” Jenni tweeted.

“I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn’t deserve," Farley continued.

"All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given. 7 months I waited for tonight.”

Clearly, JWoww believes she and her friends were vindicated by the episode.

And it seems very obvious that those who are faithful to Angelina strongly disagree.