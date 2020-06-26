Siya Kakkar, Beloved TikTok User, Dead at 16

Tragedy has struck the TikTok universe.

Siya Kakkar, a young and very popular presence on this social media platform, has passed away, according to the teenager's manager.

She was only 16 years old.

Arjun Sarun, the aforementioned manager for Kakkar, confirmed the devastating news on Thursday.

He made this grim confirmation by sharing an Instagram photo of the late young lady.

The photo inquestion included the words "RIP" written over the snapshot.

"No more words," his caption began.

"You will always be the best artist," he affirmed.

"Rest In Peace @siya_kakkar," his mournful caption concluded.

Actor Jay Bhanushali also spoke out about Kakkar's death shortly after the story went public, saying very simply:

"Condolences to the family of @siya_kakkar."

Sometimes, it is the simplest message that counts when you know that no words can do justice to the family's grief.

Per India Today, Kakkar died by suicide on June 25.

However, it's necessary to note that E! News -- which reached out to this international outlet -- has not confirmed the cause of her death just yet.

It is important to be reasonably certain -- for the family, for fans, and especially for those fans who struggle with suicidal ideation.

Photographer Viral Bhayani, meanwhile, also mourned Kakkar's death, writing on Instagram:

"Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night."

That conversation was "for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright."

Bhayani wrote: "Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way."

Suicidal depression is as insidious as it is deadly. Those suffering from it do not always show symptoms.

That said, we hope that perhaps news in the coming days will bring more clairty to her tragic passing.

Kakkar's final post on Instagram was posted just seven days ago.

The post featured the 16-year old showing off new choreography.

At the moment, her Instagram comments -- under every photo stretching back for weeks -- are filled with condolences and grief from her fans.

The TikTok personality rose to popularity on the platform for her dance videos, which she also shared across other mediums online.

Due to her impressive Indian music and dance-themed content, Kakkar had amassed over one million TikTok followers.

Additionally, at the time of her death, her Instagram account boasted 200,000 followers.

Kakkar last shared a video of herself on a rooftop while mouthing the words to audio edited in.

The footage has been viewed more than 17 million times.

"RIP SIYA KAKKAR," one fan wrote upon learning about what happened, while another added:

"The reason of having TikTok in my phone is gone now #SiyaKakkar #RestInPeaceAngel."

"The cutest smile will be missed," a different Twitter user noted.

That same tweet continued: "My heartfelt condolences to her families and near ones."

"May her soul get eternal rest," that fan concluded.

It is never easy when a beloved public figure passes away, particularly when it is sudden.

When the death is by suicide, people often torment themselves with thoughts of whether they missed signs or might have helped.

Young fans -- and young stars often have young fans -- can be even more acutely affected by these tragedies.

No words can erase or ease this loss.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members, and loved ones of Siya Kakkar.

May she rest in peace.