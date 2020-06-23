Scott Disick: Yes, I'm Banging Kourtney Kardashian!

For months now, rumors that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are hooking up have been circulating non-stop on social media.

The whispers began even before Scott and Sofia Richie broke up last month.

Those early reports were probably bogus, and there's no reason to believe that Scott ever cheated on Sofia with Kourtney.

But there are many reasons to believe that Scott and Kourt are hooking up now that they're both single again.

In fact, though they haven't made any sort of announcement yet, it seems these two aren't terribly concerned with hiding their affair.

Take, for example, the shirt shenanigans.

Last week a photo of Kourtney wearing Scott's flannel got fans talking.

After all, posing for pics wearing a guy's shirt is one of those things that isn't explicitly sexual in any way, but seems vaguely suggestive of an intimate relationship.

It was interesting enough that Kourtney and Scott were on vacation together (with their kids, at Kanye West's Wyoming estate).

Now she was wearing the dude's button downs in pics?!

Might as well hold up a sign that says, "We woke up in the same bed!"

Okay, maybe it's not that blatant.

But it's interesting that Scott and Kourtney noticed all the uproar over the shirt and decided to double down on the gesture.

On Monday, Kourtney posted the photo below:

Once again, Kourtney is rocking a shirt that belongs to Scott.

We know this because Scott commented, "Cute shirt."

We guess it's possible that that was just a random compliment, but c'mon.

Dude stopped just short of adding a winky-face emoji to the end of his comment.

Interestingly, Kourt didn't stop with just the one pic.

No, it seems she really, really likes this shirt, as it popped up in multiple posts -- and the ladies of the Kard clan generally aren't big on repeating outfits.

Earlier this week, Kourtney posted a Father's Day tribute to Scott.

She added the pic below as a reminder that the whole family is still hanging out in the Cowboy State.

At this point, they've been there for at least a couple weeks.

We're sure there's plenty to do on Kanye's rich-guy ranch -- lots of steer-ropin', and whatnot.

But something tells us that the real rustlin' has been going on at night in Scott and Kourtney's bedroom, if you know what we mean.

We mean that they're having sex. Sorry, ranching metaphors are not our strong suit.