Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian: We're Never Getting Back Together! (But We Are Slapping Bodies)!

For weeks now, rumors that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are back together have been spreading like wildfire on social media.

Usually, this sort of celebrity gossip is wishful thinking on the part of the public, but lately Scott and Kourtney have been doing much to fan the flames of speculation.

Ever since Scott's breakup with Sofia Richie, he's been spending a lot of time with Kourtney -- and he's also been making zero effort to conceal these social engagements from the public.

Kourtney hasn't exactly been hiding it either.

Currently, Disick and Kardashian are vacationing with their kids at Kanye West's ranch in Wyoming.

And Kourtney has posted multiple photos in which she can be seen wearing one of Scott's shirts.

Now, that's not as telling as if she'd been seen wearing a t-shirt that read, "Yes, I'm Totally Boning My Baby Daddy," but it's a pretty intimate gesture between exes.

And the fact that Kourtney has now posted several pics where she's rocking Scott's flannels may not give us all the answers, but it does tell us one thing.

It indicates that she really doesn't care if the whole world knows, or assumes, or wonders about she and her ex playing naked Twister.

There have multiple Reddit threads devoted to the idea that Scott and Kourtney are enjoying a "friends with benefits" arrangement, including one that yielded this observation:

“I definitely think they still hook up on the down low too," one user wrote.

Oh really?

"There was an episode on KUWTK where Kourt had a hickey," she added.

"During the confessionals, Kim and Khloe mentioned 3 names but were bleeped out; they clearly mouthed ‘Scott.'”

So are these two hooking up from time to time?

Almost certainly.

Will they ever officially get back together, though?

Will Scott move back into Kourtney's house?

Might they even finally tie the knot?

Well, we would advise you against getting your hopes up with regard to either of those questions.

As one insider recently told Us Weekly:

“Kourtney and Scott are not back together, are not getting back together and will not get back together."

According to a source who spoke to People, part of the problem is that Scott is "still processing the breakup."

With Sofia, that is.

"It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times," the insider said.

"It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention."

"She'll be totally fine."

The source went on to confirm that Sofia is the one who pulled the plug on the relationship.

"Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends," that source explained.

"It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

So it sounds like Scott is still licking his wounds following a bad breakup, which is pretty par for the course.

Scott has a lot of good qualities, but his ability to keep himself together in emotional situations is, well ...

... not exactly his strong suit.

Kourtney, for her part, has offered to help with the wound-licking. That sounded more dirty than we meant it.

You know what we mean. Anyway, they say the best way to get over an old love is with a new love.

And the second-best way is by hooking up with an ex!

Whatever the case, it seems that's the method that Lord D has decided to try out for the foreseeable future.

When your ex looks like that ...