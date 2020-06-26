Scheana Shay Reveals Miscarriage of "Miracle" Pregnancy

Scheana Shay has some tragic news to share.

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed on Friday's episode of her Scheananigans podcast that she has suffered a miscarriage, telling listeners for the first time that she had been expecting a child with boyfriend Brock Davies.

Explained Shay early on this episode:

"I have always been an open book and I've always told you everything going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey over the last year and a half and this is a part of it.

"It's just a sad part.

"A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant."

Having previously made the decision to freeze her eggs, the Bravo personality continued:

"I didn't think I could get pregnant on my own…My doctors said it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on my own."

And yet... she somehow did, taking five pregnancy tests this spring just to make certain and then having the blessed news confirmed by a doctor.

Scheana said she was planning a special Father's Day surprise to tell her dad about the impending baby when something she started "bleeding all weekend, and it wasn't stopping.".

"The next morning I wake up and see all over the Internet that Stassi Schroeder is pregnant. And I'm like, ‘Oh my god. We're pregnant together. I wonder how far along she is.'

'I text congratulations to her but don't say anything about me because not only did I start bleeding the night before and I'm worrying I'm having a miscarriage but it was so early.

"I was only five weeks so I wasn't telling anyone.

"I wanted to keep it a secret until it was safe to tell people."

Scheana's physician proceeded to perform an ultrasound that confirmed there was no heartbeat and "nothing was progressing."

Just awful all around.

"It's still been a lot to process because now I'm at home and I'm just waiting to naturally miscarry," Scheana said on the podcast while tearing up.

"Although this one isn't working out and we don't know yet what's exactly going to happen, I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own and that is a miracle."

As a whole these days, Vanderpump Rules is a bit of a mess, with Schroeder and Kristen Doute having been fired this month for past racist behavior.

But Scheana said Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright have been supportive in the wake of this targedy, while Doute came over Father's Day to offer words of comfort.

Stassi has also been regularly communicating with Scheana, she notes.

"Stassi, we've talked more in the last five days than we have in the last five months.

"She sent me the sweetest most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot," Scheana said.

"I'm overjoyed for her [pregnancy]. I'm so happy for them. They deserve this. They've been trying for a while and I'm so happy for her and Beau Clark."

Scheana is doing her best, in the end, to find a silver lining amid this misery.

"I know that now I want this more than anything," she says. "The second that test said positive, I've never been more excited for something in my life. Now it's a waiting game."

We send our very best wishes to Scheana in light of this news.

Let's all pray it's a waiting game that the reality star eventually wins.