Ron Jeremy Charged With Rape: Adult Film Star Faces 90 Years In Prison

Famed adult film star-turned-media personality Ron Jeremy has been arrested and charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth.

Jeremy is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles County courtroom to enter a plea on Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, the 67-year-old could be sentenced to 90 years behind bars.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office has charged Jeremy with three counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, one count of forcible oral copulation and one count of sexual battery.

Though the charges are the result of a single investigation, they stem from four separare incidents dating back to 2014.

The first incident involves a 25-year-old woman who claims that Jeremy raped her insider her home in West Hollywood in May of 2014.

Prosecutors also allege that Jeremy sexually assaulted two women at a Los Angeles bar in 2017.

The performer allegedly raped a fourth woman at the same bar in July of 2019.

At Jeremy's arraignment thia afternoon, prosecutors are expected to request that his bail be set at $6.6 million.

This is not the first time that Jeremy has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In July of 2017, Jeremy was accused of sexual assault by a 65-year-old Washington woman who claimed that he groped her during a sage performance.

He was cleared of those charges in March.

In September of that same year, Rolling Stone published an account of Jeremy's misconduct that included allegations of sexual impropriety from more than a dozen women.

"These allegations are pure lies or buyers remorse. … I have never and would never rape anyone," Jeremy said in a statement issued in response to the article.

"All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of 'groping,'" he continued.

"I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this."

Obviously, that's soon to change.

Jeremy has not issued a statement regarding the latest charges against him.

Insiders expect that the adult film star will enter a not guilty plea at today's hearing.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.