Roloff Farms: Could It Close Due to COVID-19?

As previously detailed, the future of Little People, Big World is unknown at the moment.

Will the TLC reality show be renewed for a new season?

We simply don't know at this time.

On a similar note, the future of the property around which Little People, Big World is based is also unknown at the moment... as there's a serious chance it doesn't survive the year.

As fans of this series know well, Roloff Farms is a highly successful business in Oregon.

It's open year-round and is a popular spot for tourists -- but it brings in a bulk of its revenue in the prime of autumn, during pumpkin season.

Back in 2018, Zillow estimated that the property was worth $1,657,830, while we know Amy sold a portion of the part she owned to her ex-husband for $600,000.

There's plenty of money to be earned on the farm still, but state regulations forced its closure this spring, back when the novel coronavirus spread around the country and prompted natiionwide shelter-at-home orders.

For the most part, these restrictions have been loosened and large outdoor gatherings -- such as the sort that can't be avoided on Roloff Farms -- are permitted in most states.

And yet:

Matt Roloff admitted in May that he can't be certain patrons will flock to his farm in October.

“Hopefully we can open. Just heard our governor @oregongovbrown say things that don’t sound promising for events such as ours,” Matt shared on Instagram on May 7.

He added at the time:

“No fairs or large events. We run on a tight margin so we would have to double our prices to meet all the restrictions. We’re going to wait a few weeks and see if things are better.

"But sounds grim as of today.”

Again, to reiterate, things are changing around the country, especially as the number of COVID-19 cases drop in various states.

But the biggest takeaway from Matt's quote last month is how the farm runs on a "tight margin."

This means there's not any room for a major slowdown, such as the kind that could result this fall even if all restrictions are lifted.

It's very possible that folks are still afraid to actually go out and gather and shop there, you know?

There's something else to consider, too:

Matt has hinted on more than one occasion that he's kind of sick of running the business.

He has a place in Arizona with girlfriend Caryn Chandler and spends a chunk of his time there and has said often that he'd love to just sell the entire thing to his kids someday.

“The ultimate scenario for me is that the twins would take over the farm and work together … but nobody likes to run that pumpkin patch like I do,” Matt previously told his Instagram Live viewers, explaining a different time:

“I don’t own the whole thing,” Matt told a curious Instagram follower. “Amy and I still co-own the North side. (Original farm with big house). I only own the south parcel.

"Hope that helps. I know it’s confusing.”

It is, or at least it could be.

Still, thoughm back to the main point here:

A majority of this latest Little People, Big World season centered on the future of the farm, as the family is pretty open to the possibility that it may close one day.

Due to this awful virus, however, that day may arrive sooner than they had hoped.