Raven-Symone: Surprise! I'm Married!!!!!!!

That's so Raven?

More like... that's so not what we expected to hear from Raven-Symone!

The former actress and co-host of The View took fans far aback on Thursday by announcing that she's a married woman.

SURPRISE!

The 34-year-old actress and long-running television personality shared on her verified Instagram account that she has married girlfriend Miranda Maday.

A photo of the happy newlyweds embracing served as their wedding announcement and turned Raven into a top Google trend today.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the actress wrote in the caption, adding:

"I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a—hole!!! I’s married NOW."

Later, Symone shared a close-up of the wedding rings, revealing the small "RM" tattoos the wives got on their fingers.

She then thanked tattoo artist Winter Stone for helping them out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pearman-Maday, meanwhile, shared more pictures of the twosome on her Instagram Story, as well as a picture of the two kissing.

"8PM ~ my wife for life," she wrote, adding a heart emoji to her romantic post.

In a separate post, Symoné thanked her loved ones who were in attendance writing:

"Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."

By the looks of some social media images, the two got married outdoors in a small ceremony and everyone there donned face masks for the occasion.

“I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter,” Symone said in Lexus L/Studio‘s “It Got Better” docu-series.

“It only mattered what could be sold as part of the Raven Symoné brand," she added at the time.

Symone started acting in 1989, landing the role of Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show at age three.

She went on to headline Disney’s That’s So Raven (the most-watched program on the channel), along with a series of TV movies for her girl group, The Cheetah Girls.

She's said in the past that she knew she was gay at the age of 12, although she "pushed" herself for awhile to try to "open myself up to look for boys."

In the aforementioned interview, she explained:

“I went to college. I felt good.

"I had support there beyond belief, and that was the first time I felt like I didn’t have to have a beard. I didn’t have to have a man standing beside me because I [was] in love with a girl.”

And now here she is, a married woman!

To another woman!

Congrats to the very happy couple!