Rapper Huey Shot Dead at Age 32

Back in 2006, rapper Huey scored a major hit with "Pop, Lock & Drop It."

On Thursday, the beloved figure in the world of hip hop was gunned down at the age of 32.

News of Huey's passing was announced on Twitter by his his cousin, a prominent St. Louis activist named Bruce Franks Jr.

"Y'all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy!" Franks tweeted

According to TMZ, Huey was one of two men who was shot during an incident in Kinloch, Missouri in St. Louis County on Thursday.

He passed away in an area hospital late last night.

Police say the two shootings are related, and while they have no suspect in custody at the moment, they're hopeful for a speedy resolution, as the shooting took place in front of at least 10 witnesses.

To this day, "Pop, Lock & Drop It" is considered a club classic by many in the hip hop world.

Huey was still in his teens when he released the song to instant commercial success.

Produced by Calvin Miller, the single peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 23 weeks on the charts.

The hit inspired a popular dance craze, and as many have pointed out in the hours since Huey's passing, "Pop, Lock & Drop It" likely would have been even more popular had been released in the age of TikTok.

Huey had just released his latest single, "Pull Back," in April.

On Twitter, thousands of fans, friends, and fellow colleagues have paid tribute to Huey, making his name a worldwide trending topic.

"Baby Huey a legend 4ever," rapper Smino tweeted.

"They murdered Baby Huey in Kinloch last night. Not only am I saddened by this huge STL loss and the void that is now with his 13-year-old daughter, but angered at the continued disregard for Kinloch unless some sh-t like this happens," activist and Kinloch native Alana Marie wrote.

"The intentional disinvestment in Kinloch for DECADES has made the city a breeding ground for instances like this and the city knows it."

Our thoughts go out to Huey's daughter, as well as the rest of his loved ones, during this difficult time.