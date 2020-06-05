Rachel Lindsay: I'm Ashamed to Be Associated with The Bachelor!

Rachel Lindsay will forever be a part of Bachelor Nation.

This is simply a fact, considering she anchored Season 13 of The Bachelorette.

However, amid civil unrest the likes of which this country has scarcely ever seen before, Lindsay has now made it pretty clear...

... she wishes she could immigrate.

As part of a virtual interview with Page Six, the former ABC personality opened up about how it's more likely a person of color will be the leader of the free world than cast as the lead of this long-running franchise.

Just think about that for a moment.

"There's been one person of color in 40 seasons," the attorney explained.

"We have 45 presidents. There has been one person of color.

"We are literally on par to saying that you are more likely to become the president of the United States than you are to be the lead of this franchise.

"That is insane."

Lindsay addressed this topic in the wake of George Floyd being killed by a Minnesota police officer.

In the days since, this officer has been arrested on second-degree murder charges -- while protests have broken out in all 50 states.

Every night, the streets are filled with protestors yelling, screaming and pleading for racial equality, along with various police reform measures.

With the country seemingly on the verge of a revolution, Lindsay freely admits she's ashamed of her professional past.

Continued the star:

"When I look at what's happening in our country, and then I look at the franchise, I can't continue to be affiliated -- it's embarrassing honestly at this point -- to be affiliated with a franchise who is not on the right side of this.

Lindsay grew understandably upset at the interview kept going.

She simply could not remain quiet any longer.

"How can I sit back and be quiet, when I am a part of something that isn't as supportive or doesn't reflect who I am?" Lindsay added.

"I just feel like if anybody is in my position, you couldn't sit quiet about that. And I don't think that anyone would fault me -- a higher up in the franchise -- for saying that."

Rachel, who was also in the news of late for having to deal with Hannah Brown's use of the N-word, did accept some responsibility as well.

"I feel like I've been a little bit a part of the problem," Lindsay confessed admitted.

"We continue to make excuses as to why we haven't seen this change. You continue to say, 'Oh, well it's just because the lead hasn't picked a person of color that's gone far enough.

"'Oh, this person was more qualified for this person. Oh, the audience liked this person more.'

"But that’s not true."

Almost every year, it seems as though The Bachelor is asked about casting another person of color as the lead.

And every year except for 2017, producers ramble on about diversity in some fashion... and then choose a white man or woman.

"It's time to stop making excuses," Lindsay told Page Six.

She then concluded with these words of wisdom:

There are so many different ways in which you can take action … by posting, by letting people know you're aware, by sharing your own story of how maybe you were ignorant before, how you did choose to be silent because of whatever reason.

You were scared, you didn't know, you chose to ignore it.

And I think donating to these causes -- maybe you don't know how to use your voice -- but donate to a cause that does.