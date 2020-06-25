Prince Charles: Is He to Blame to Meghan Markle's Distress?

It may seem absurd that three months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family, the cause of the couple's decision is still such a widely-debated topic.

Of course, it's worth remembering that their move was almost unprecedented, and the royals will likely be feeling the ramifications for years to come.

So in a way, the fascination is fully justified.

Some say the British media's relentless bullying of Meghan was the primary motive behind the Sussexes' relocation to America.

Others insist that Meghan may have been able to endure the obvious prejudice of the press -- if she had received any support from her regal in-laws.

In all likelihood, it was a combination of factors.

But diehard Meghan supporters certainly aren't letting the royals forget the role they played in her decision to step away from the spotlight.

Last week, the tables were turned when British media outlets accused Meghan fans of bullying Kate Middleton during the Duchess of Cambridge's video address to a group of schoolchildren.

And this week, it was Prince Charles' turn.

Charles has been accused of actively opposing his son's marriage to Meghan.

Others claim he wasn't so aggressive in his villainy, but that he merely stood idly by while the British press attacked Meghan on a daily base.

Either way, Charles is less popular than ever these days -- which is really saying something -- and the public isn't letting him forget it.

On Wednesday, Charles delivered a video address to commemorate Windrush Day, a British holiday commemorating the arrival of early Afro-Carribbean settlers in the UK.

Charles opined that the day serves as a reminder that the “diversity of our society is its greatest strength and gives us so much to celebrate."

Many commenters were quick to point out his hypocrisy.

They noted that Meghan was “as diverse as the Royal Family will ever get," and he played a hand in driving her away.

”Shame on him for real. He did nothing to protect his daughter in law....as diverse as they come,” one commenter wrote.

“Given their history, they should have gone out of their way to hug-up and protect Meghan Markle," another pointed out.

"She is as diverse as they will ever get. Now they look as out of touch and ’un-woke’ as ever.”

“This from the man who sat back and watched his own daughter-in-law get racially bullied & did absolutely nothing to support her," a third critic pointed out.

“Gosh. Maybe someday a member of the royal family will marry a beautiful, accomplished African American person," wrote a fourth.

“Then the family can unite around this person with love and support when they are victimised by racists. Oh wait…"

Charles must have anticipated such remarks when he specifically praised the contributions of Black Britons:

"Today, as we honour the legacy of the Windrush generation and the invaluable contribution of black people in Britain, I dearly hope that we can continue to listen to each other's stories and to learn from one another," he said at one point.

Of course, actions speak louder than words, and even if Charles' greatest crime was not standing up for Meghan, he still failed his daughter-in-law and allowed her to become a victim of racial prejudice.

After the Kate incident last week, palace officials fretted that public harassment of royals who let Meghan down might become a common occurrence.

We'd like to suggest that maybe that's not such a bad thing.

In fact, we very much look forward to seeing more of it.