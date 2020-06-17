Peter Hunziker: FIRED From Below Deck Due to Racist Social Media Messages

Another day... heck, another hour...

... another reality star who's out of a job due to a history of racially-insensitive social media posts.

In this latest case, Bravo confirmed in a press release on Wednesday that Peter Hunziker will not return to Below Deck Mediterranean, a show on which he premiered as a deckhand only three episodes ago.

Without providing many details, the network said in a simple statement:

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post.

"Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes."

On the official Bravo TV website, this announcement concluded with a simple bio and passage that reads:

Peter first joined Below Deck Med as a deckhand in the current Season 5, which premiered on June 1 and has aired three episodes.

As soon as the post was discovered, the decision was made to sever ties with the cast member.

While the show is currently in post-production, Peter's role will be minimized in the back half of the season.

We haven't yet tracked down the exact messages that landed Hunziker in this sort of trouble.

But it was never smooth sailing for the reality star, not from the very beginning of his brief run on Season 5.

In the early episodes, for example, Hunziker was reprimanded by Captain Sandy Yawn after referring to his boss, bosun Malia White, as "sweetie" or "sweetheart," which was deemed inappropriate.

So it sounds a bit like the guy is both a little racist and a little sexist.

The firing comes one week after Bravo announced that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all let go from Vanderpump Rules after racially-charged comments from their past emerged.

The network is really cracking down on these kinds of offenses in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

After this citizen was killed by a white police officer in Minnesota, protests sprang up across all 50 states.

With a renewed, understandable and very important interest in police reform and social justice/equality around the country, cable networks aren't taking any chances with the beliefs or actions of their cast members.

Said Schroeder (pictued above and below) after she was axed from Vanderpump Rules:

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.

"I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.

"I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Similarly, MTV has fired Taylor Selfridge from Teen Mom OG and Dee Nguyen from The Challenge as a result of their histories of inappropriate behavior.

This network is also now facing pressure to fire Kailyn Lowry for slamming her son as a "thug" and to fire Tyler Baltierra for using the N-word in a 2017 Snapchat video.

MTV has not yet commented on either of those scandals.

Bravo, though, may soon need to issue a statement in regard to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As previously documented, Tamra Judge is pushing for Kelly Dodd to be fired due to some terrible stuff Dodd said in 2016 about black people.

And, really, for just sucking as a human being in general.