Olivia Jade Giannulli Called Tone Deaf Over White Privilege Post

Last December, Olivia Jade Giannulli returned to social media to begin rebuilding her brand.

Now, she is using that platform to speak out about racism and white privilege ... but some are accusing her of being a tone deaf hypocrite.

At this moment, there are protests in American cities from coast to coast.

Courageous crowds stand against systematic, racist police violence and are being met with further violence in the form of tear gas and 40mm rounds.

Anyone with a platform, from journalists to YouTubers to A-list actors and world-famous singers, is trying to use their voice for good.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, just a short time after her return to social media, is doing the same, discussing her own white privilege.

"As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color & financial situation," Olivia admits in her Instagram Stories.

She confesses that, like so many of us, "i was not always aware that these issues were still so present."

"And that makes me feel awful," Olivia expresses.

"But," she shares, "that also fuels me."

"It makes me want to learn more and do more," Olivia says in reference to acknowledging her own racial and financial privilege.

"And," she adds, she wants to "be better for all my beautiful black friends and any other person who faces discrimination."

"I’m not racist," Olivia notes, "and i never have been."

"But," she affirms, "i need to speak up about this because just not being racist isn’t enough." One must be actively anti-racist.

“It outrages me. It makes me feel sick. It brings me to tears," Olivia says of the systematic, generational injustices that black Americans face.

"THERE SHOULD NOT BE SUCH A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS," she expresses.

"We need to support and stand up and speak," Olivia declares.

"And," she affirms, she and those in a similar position to her own need to "use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS."

Fans did question if Olivia, who was so recently part of her parents' college admission scandal, is the best person to be saying any of this.

Lori and Mossimo are accused of paying a combined $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to UCLA under the guise of student athletes.

"Her white privileged got her out of trouble," one social media user opined in response to Olivia's post.

Some believed that, though Olivia was a minor at the time of her parents' alleged bribery, she should face legal repercussions.

"The college admissions scandal contributes to the sense of outrage felt by many who take to the streets and violently protest systemic entitlement," argues a tweet.

The Twitter user continues: "While sweet lil olivia jade drops make-up tutorials like nothing happened. dumb, clueless and tone deaf."

Notably, that Twitter account's followers number in the single digits, raising potential questions about the account's intended purpose.

But it's true that, last week, Olivia was absolutely posting makeup tutorials an vlogging as usual.

"You really have no self awareness," another social media denizen accused.

"You are embarrassingly tone deaf," the user opined, "and need to legitimately pursue an education."

That last line is a dig at Olivia's erstwhile university experience.

But is she really tone deaf on this issue?

As we said, last week, Olivia was vlogging as usual about makeup and making TikTok videos and other standard 2020 vlogging material.

Her statement, however, shows that she is giving this topic a lot of thought and is truly acknowledging her privilege.

It's easy to post a black square on Instagram or tweet the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

And, to be clear, Olivia has been doing just that -- for days, her only Twitter activity has been amplifying voices during this national protest.

Having white privilege is not an accusation. Olivia knows that she will never be targeted with systematic oppression for her race.

Similarly, she knows that she was born into tremendous wealth.

Neither of those are her choice, and they don't reflect poorly on her -- but they need to be acknowledged.

In order to create a more just society, we have to first acknowledge how wildly different our experiences of the world are.

Olivia is doing exactly the right thing -- boosting voices of color and helpful resources on how to help during this crisis.

She has shared her horror at the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black protestors, violence that has people all over the world demonstrating in solidarity.

That doesn't mean that her words cannot be criticized or critiqued.

That is, after all, how we learn in the first place.