Myka Stauffer: Police Searching For "Rehomed" 4-Year-Old Son?

Between the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter protests, both social and mainstream media have been focused on some very important issues in recent weeks.

It takes a lot to distract from all of that and draw universal condemnation from the online community, but YouTuber Myka Stauffer has managed to do exactly that.

As you've likely heard by now, Stauffer gave her son up for adoption recently.

That may not sound like such a scandalous development, but Stauffer is a wildly popular influencer who adopted the boy from China and documented every step of the journey for her 700,000 followers.

After two years, Myka and her husband James decided the little Huxley's developmental disabilities were more than they could handle.

It was then that the Stauffers decided to have the 4-year-old "rehomed," in their words.

That term -- which is generally used for disobedient dogs -- did not sit well with Myka's followers -- and neither did the Huxley's justification of her decision.

"Once Huxley came home, there were a lot more special needs that we weren't aware of, and we were not told," James explained in a much-derided YouTube video.

"The medical professionals have been allowing Huxley to spend some time with different people, to see and to make the perfect match and his fit for his now, new forever family," Myka said, again explaining the process with animal adoption terminology.

"From the updates we've gotten from the agency, and through the adoption agency, they were able to place him, and what they felt was literally the perfect match."

According to a new report from The Sun, these unusual circumstances have prompted an investigation by police, who are currently seeking the boy out to ensure that he's safe and healthy.

"We're very aware of this case," said Tracy Whited, a spokesperson Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Ohio

"We are investigating, but it is an active case, and as such, we cannot divulge too much information just yet."

It's unclear what exactly prompted the investigation, but in all likelihood, the sheriff's department has received numerous requests for welfare checks from those who are familiar with the Stauffers' story.

Myka has pleaded with critics for empathy and understanding, but millions remain repulsed by her apparent disregard for her child's well-being.

"Myka Stauffer adopted an autistic child from China and after years of having him, she gave him up for adoption because he had 'bad behaviour' after using him for $$$ on her YouTube channel," one follower recently commented.

It does not appear that there's any reason to believe Huxley is in immediate danger, but no doubt many are awaiting the outcome of the investigation with bated breath.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.