Myka Stauffer Admits She Was "Foolish" to Adopt After Son's Rehoming Scandal

Myka Stauffer is continuing to plead her case.

This time, however, she's doing so in a far more humble manner.

The popular YouTube personality made negative headlines about a month ago after she announced she had given up the son she and her husband had adopted back in 2017.

The toddler is named Huxley and is Autistic and this decision was partly met with extreme backlash because he had been featured in a number of videos alongside his Internet famous parents.

Did Stauffer really exploit this poor kid to boost her subscriber numbers... and then kick him out because he just became too difficult to care for?

No, on the former; but, yes, to a large extent, on the latter, Stauffer said a month ago.

"There's not an ounce of our body that doesn't love Huxley with all of our being," Myka said in a video at the time.

She then explained that Huxley had special needs that required the attention of medical professionals and a situation that her home could not provide.

"There wasn't a minute that I didn't try our hardest," she added back then.

"After multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more."

Stauffer emphasized that she never wanted to abandon her son -- and now she's spoken out in far greater length about the mistakes she made.

"I want to first off apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all of the hurt that I have caused," the social media star wrote in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, June 24.

"This decision has caused so many people heart break and I'm sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother."

Further addressing the scrutiny she faced, Myka continued as follows:

"I'm sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning.

"I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through."

Unlike the initial messages she sent about this ordeal, Stauffer was far more contrite and introspective this time around.

She admitted that she was "so naïve" throughout the adoption process and said she "needed more training" before welcoming Huxley into her home.

"I was not selective or fully equipped or prepared," Myka wrote.

"I can't say I wish this never happened because I'm still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs. I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I'm sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma.

"I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me."

Whether or not one believes Stauffer is really just a question of how cynical one wants to be.

Was she really trying to help a child in need? Or was she trying to get famous off a child in need?

"I was naïve, foolish, and arrogant. I wish so bad I would have been more prepared and done more. I wish the decision to disrupt never had to be made," Stauffer continued.

Aware of the view that she and her husband were exploiting Huxley by documenting his journey on the internet, Myka wrote:

"We did not adopt a child to gain wealth. While we did receive a small portion of money from videos featuring Huxley and his journey, every penny and much more went back into his care."

As for the alleged investigation into the four-year old's whereabouts?

She says nothing of the sort exists, concluding:

I'm hoping to share more from my side of the story soon...

We love Huxley and know that this was the right decision for him and his future. Praying that Huxley only has the best future in the entire world.