Meri Brown Vanishes! Where is the Sister Wives Star?!?

Meri Brown... out?

Over the past couple days, Sister Wives fans have noticed that Brown has been busy at work, sharing Facebook posts to promote various LuLaRoe clothing items and outfits.

This is not unusual. Brown has made a lot of money off the business endeavor.

Meri, who shares daughter Mariah with Kody, also set up guest retailers to run Facebook Live sales all week. Also not unusual.

What many fans did take note of, however, and what was unusual, though, was this:

The TLC personality, who is always very active on social media, did NOT tag her location when she posted on Instagram.

This has prompted many followers to ask a simple and obvious and maybe even worrisome question: Where is she?!?

Brown has made a point of exerting her independence of late.

In a recent Instagram post, for example, Meri recently wrote the following:

I don't need anyone but ME to tell me how to dress in the morning, or how do do my hair, or heaven help me, how to do my eyebrows!

I'm a woman who has lived on this earth for nearly 50 years, and I'm not afraid to say it.

I've raised a daughter. I've had ups and downs. I've had crazy and amazing life experiences.

She then continued as follows:

I've loved and been loved. I've felt pain and caused others pain. I've felt comforted and hopefully have been a comforter. Point is, I've LIVED. These experiences have shaped and formed me.

And I'm not finished yet!

Why might this be relevant right now?

Because the combination of Brown NOT revealing her location, along with Brown stating for the record that she is NOT under anyone's control (such as awful husband Kody), has folks wondering if she's finally making a move.

Away from Flagstaff and away from a spiritual marriage that continues to make her unhappy.

Meri first sparked divorce rumors when she posted without her wedding ring and shared cryptic quotes in May.

"When you come out of the storm you won’t be the same person that walked in. That’s what the storm is all about," she wrote back then.

She also published the following around this same time:

“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. Do the thing you think you cannot do.”

All this said and theorized, it could be much speculation over nothing.

Meri could absolutely be at home in Arizona or having just taken a quick trip someplace, not that most stay-at-home restrictions around the country have been lifted.

And yet:

This is a situation worth monitoring.

For many months, Sister Wives fans have been pushing Meri to leave Kody.

Wouldn't it be amazing if she at last took this advice and just disappeared for awhile?