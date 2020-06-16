Meri Brown: See Ya, Kody, I'm "Moving Forward" with My Life!

So much for Meri Brown beating around the bush.

So much for failing to equivocate.

So much for being all cryptic and mysterious and leaving her intentions and meanings up to interpretation.

Meri Brown is now here to tell it like it is when it comes to Kody Brown and the non-couple's sham of a supposed marriage.

For several months now, we've been documenting the many Instagram posts and quotes by this Sister Wives star, all of which seemed to point to serious problems in her relationship.

Over the past week or so, however, Meri appears to be taking a different tact.

She's just flat-out admitting the romance is dead and over at this point.

Don't believe us? Let's just consider a pair of memes Brown posted recently on her Instagram Stories page.

“Keep your eyes open and your feet moving forward. You’ll find what you need," she's now shared, no longer making it a secret that she's, well... moving forward.

The veteran TLC personality later posted:

“Life is 10% of what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it.”

This last point has been a constant theme of Meri's over her past series of Instagram messages.

"It's all up to ME. I'm the one who has my dreams.

"I'm the one who makes my goals. I'm the one who follows through with them. Or doesn't," Meri recently wrote, making it clear she's on her own now.

"That's all on me. And the goals that include someone else? Whether with my business associates or in my personal life, I can't force anyone to be who they're not, feel how they don't feel, or meet me anywhere they're not willing or able to meet me.

"And that's ok. I'll be here for them when they are."

Is there any doubt at all she was referencing Kody with this last sentence?

Or with a separate post, which emphasized that she's gonna do whatever she wants.

"I'm a woman who has lived on this earth for nearly 50 years, and I'm not afraid to say it," Meri wrote in this instance.

"I've raised a daughter. I've had ups and downs. I've had crazy and amazing life experiences. I've loved and been loved. I've felt pain and caused others pain.

"I've felt comforted and hopefully have been a comforter. Point is, I've LIVED."

Over the weekend, Meri also shared a quote that read as follows:

“If we can share our story with someone who responds with empathy and understanding, shame can't survive.”

Translation?

Kody sucks and often makes me feel ashamed.

In April, neither Kody nor Meri acknowledged their milestone 30th wedding anniversary.

On the most recent Sister Wives season, as you may very well know, Meri confessed her marriage has been “pretty rocky for a while,” while Kody claimed he “regretted” their marriage.

"The relationship he and I had, it’s dead, it’s gone, it’s over," Meri told a therapist on air.

And now, it's apparently, she's telling everyone the same thing.