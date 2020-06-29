Meri Brown Officially Leaves Arizona. Will She Ever Return?

Meri Brown is all done with the cryptic messages, you guys.

She's been doing it for months. She's been teasing social media followers about her relationship status. She's been hinting that she's done with Kody Brown as a husband...

... but she hasn't come right out and said it.

To be clear, no: Meri didn't do so over the weekend.

She didn't actually say she's broken up with Kody, from whom she's legally been divorced since 2014 because Kody needed to marry fourth wife Robyn in order to adopt her children.

However, Meri did take a pretty gigantic step toward becoming officially and completely single.

How so?

By physically leaving the state in which Kody resides.

Late last week, Meri posted the first photo we published above, which features her snuggling up to her dog. On a porch. On a gorgeous summer day. In Utah.

Indeed, Meri "I love the way he cuddles...." as a caption to this image, but the part of the caption most observers have focused on is the account she tagged in the same post:

@lizzies_heritage_inn.

Meri, of course, owns a bed and breakfast in Utah.

It's been an enormous success over the years, although it's been shut down over the past several weeks due to the coronavirus.

The Inn’s Instagram page revealed it will remain closed until July 5, which may explain why Meri is up there at the moment, helping her mother prepare to welcome customers back in a few days.

Or she just needed to get far away from Kody and may not go back because the guy totally sucks.

In possibly related news, Meri also posted a photo just a few days ago on Facebook wearing one of her LuLaRoe dresses to help promote the clothing item.

As you can see above, though, she's also prompting her new and improved figure, as Meri has been hitting the gym of late -- and fans have taken notice.

"Meri You just look like you are living your best life," wrote on follower, adding as a comment:

"Happy, radiant and glowing. Whatever you are doing keep doing you! BTW this dress looks amazing on you.'

Meri, meanwhile, also shared an empowering quote to her Instagram page that read: “A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink."

The reality star has been posting several work out photos of herself online, as she continues to slim down and make herself over.

“Her weight loss and hair cut is a good sign! That’s, ‘Okay time for me!'" an insider has told The Sun of Meri, emphasizing that she's obviously moving forward with her life.

Sans Kody.

“Having her own life, doing fun things, finding friends is the best thing she can be doing for herself," this same source says of Meri these days.

"She’s finding herself, what she wants and believes. I hope Meri wakes up and ditches this insanity."

Many folks close to Meri feel the same way. They've been urging Meri to ditch Kody for a very long time now. Have they finally gotten their wish?

It appears that way, based on a certain change Meri has made.

"To take a wedding ring off is big in polygamy," The Sun reports. "It’s Meri’s way of saying, 'I’m done.'"