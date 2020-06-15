Meri Brown: Kody Sucks and Makes Me Feel Ashamed!

Meri Brown has returned to social media after a self-imposed hiatus to think about significant issues in the world.

And now she's back to doing what she does best:

Calling out spiritual husband Kody Brown in cryptic and pointed fashion.

On Sunday, via her Instagram Stories page, Meri posted an image that was comprised with the following quote:

"If we can share our story with someone who responds with empathy and understanding, shame can't survive."

The quote cited Brene Brown, a professor, lecturer, author and podcast host who has done several TED talks.

And it's pretty clear why we think Meri was talking about Kody here, right?

She's stating for the social media record that Kody hasn't been there for her in any sort of empathetic or compassionate way -- which should come as no surprise whatsoever to anyone who watches Sister Wives.

It's hard to think of a more self-centered or disliked reality star these days.

Shame can't survive, Meri adds, which might very well be a reference to her castfishing scandal from years ago.

Back in 2016, of course, Meri and Kody really did split and the former ventured out into the dating universe.

She even thought she found someone at one point, becoming smitten with a guy she met online.

Except this guy turned out to be a female who was pranking Meri and the Sister Wives cast member has often been candid about how humiliated she was while going through this scandal.

Based on what Meri is saying above, it sounds as if Kody failed at comforting Meri as she went through this embarrassment, only making her shame grow worse and worse by his reaction.

Again, is any viewer really surprised?

Kody is a person who has responded to Meri's concerns about their relationship by telling the entire world he regrets marrying her.

“I didn’t know who I was marrying. I am just done with hearing how I am wrong," Kody told a therapist on air about Meri, who he loves to trash as a "victim."

Meri, for her part, said on this same episode that "the relationship between he and I is gone, it’s dead, it’s over."

And yet, despite the supposed deceased nature of the romance, Meri has continued to take swipes at Kody on Instagram.

"I'm the one who has my dreams. I'm the one who makes my goals. I'm the one who follows through with them. Or doesn't. That's all on me," Meri recently ranted.

Translation?

I'm my own woman and will never let Kody or anyone else define me!

Continued Meri in this post:

"Whether with my business associates or in my personal life, I can't force anyone to be who they're not, feel how they don't feel, or meet me anywhere they're not willing or able to meet me.

"That's ok. I'll be here for them when they are. I can only control me and how I respond or react to any given situation. I make my own choices and I'm responsible for them.

"They say life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it. My reactions aren't always the best, and that doesn't define me.

"But I'm still in the game."