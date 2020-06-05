Meghan Markle Would Have Been Muzzled by Royals, Banned from All Racism Talk

Meghan Markle gave a stirring speech to a bunch of high school seniors this week.

Speaking to the graduating students about life in America these days -- amid protests, civil unrest and debates over systematic racism -- the former actress urged everyone to speak up.

"The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing," Markle said.

But here's the irony:

If Markle and Prince Harry had not walked away this year from the Royal Family, that's exactly what would have happened.

Markle would not have been permitted to speak on this pressing topic.

"It would have been pretty impossible," Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary, told Newsweek of whether or not Markle could have addressed the George Floyd killing fallout from inside the walls of Kensington Palace.

"What's happened in the states is an absolute tragedy and it should never have happened but unfortunately it did happen," he continued.

"Had Meghan and Harry still been in the U.K. and working members of the royal family that speech couldn't have happened."

That says a whole lot, doesn't it?

Historians often explain that Queen Elizabeth II and company are meant to be seen as symbols.

They're meant to stand for something proper and dignified with the British society... and yet they are not meant to be heard almost at all.

In the history of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II has addressed her nation a total of five times. In 68 years.

One of these times took place this spring, as she sought to comfort Great Britain residents in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Markle, for her part, didn't seem to say anything too controversial when speaking to these students.

She looked back on her time as a student at this same private all-girls school, as well as the 1992 riots in the Los Angeles area, and noted:

“Those memories don’t go away."

“You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice,” Markle also told her audience.

And yet: "It's highly politicized because of the very nature of what it is," Arbiter told Newsweek of how such a message would have been received by the Royals, adding:

"It's starting to voice opinions about the internal affairs of another country.

"I don't think the queen has to say anything.

"It is a social issue for the United States and it is not for a head of state to voice an opinion, whether the queen or the president of France or whoever."

In London on Wednesday, though, thousands of demonstrators met near Buckingham Palace in order to chant "justice now," and in order to hold placards reading "we can’t breathe."

Those were the last words of George Floyd.

Markle, who has been a victim of hate speech ever since she started dating Harry, and especially since she married him, closed her speech as follows...

You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to, because most of you are 18, or you’re going to turn 18, so you’re going to vote.

You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do, because with as diverse and vibrant and open-minded as I know the teachings at Immaculate Heart are, I know you know that black lives matter.

I am already excited for what you are going to do in the world.

You are equipped, you are ready, we need you, and you are prepared. I am so proud to call each of you a fellow alumni.