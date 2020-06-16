Meghan Markle Pissed Off Prince Charles, and the Whole Royal Family Turned Against Her, Source Claims

It's been over two months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

And at this point, we thought we'd heard just about every possible theory on what exactly went wrong between Meghan and her regal in-laws.

Most of the explanations have had to do with the ongoing feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

The most widely accepted version of events holds that Meghan fought with Kate while planning her wedding.

It sounds crazy, but things like that can snowball if you let them, and monarchical clans aren't exactly known for letting bygones be bygones.

However, a new theory claims that Meghan's clash with the royals may have begun with something even more petty.

Royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell has a new release on the way entitled Meghan and Harry: The Real Story.

In the book, Campbell claims that on Meghan's wedding day, everything was hunky-dory between the bride and her new in-laws.

A few days later, however, Meghan committed some sort of colossal faux pas at a party celebrating Prince Charle's humanitarian work.

“I knew the tremendous amount of hope the Royal Family invested in Meghan being a success,” Campbell told The Daily Star in a new interview promoting her book.

“Hundreds of millions of people of color were rooting for Meghan, I was rooting for Meghan, being a Jamaican, I was emotionally invested in Meghan’s success," she added.

"Virtually everybody I know, including my royal friends, the wider aristocracy, wanted Meghan to be a success," Campbell continued.

"But it quickly became apparent the ride may not be as smooth as everybody had hoped it would be, and it would not be as quite as positive as everybody had hoped it would be.”

According to Campbell, the party appeared to be going smoothly until Meghan somehow “astonished” a guest with “impeccable palace connections.”

And what exactly did the duchess say or do?

Well, sadly, Lady Colin is keeping mum for now:

“I can’t repeat it exactly, it’s in the book, but what I can say is, something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace," she said.

"We were all absolutely gobsmacked and astonished, we all thought this doesn’t bode well.”

In those days, there were daily tabloid headlines about Meghan breaching royal protocol, but apparently, this one really took the cake.

According to Campbell, that was the beginning of the end, and Meg's relationship with her in-laws never quite recovered.

We guess that's all it takes.

These days, of course, Meghan is speaking eloquently about the death of George Floyd and other vitally important matters.

In doing so, she's proving herself to be the global citizen and committed activist her friends always said she was.

Seems like she'd be quite an asset to the royal family, especially in times of strife such as these.

But hey, apparently she ate her figgy pudding with her tea spoon, so she had to go.

And the royals wonder why they're widely dismissed as a stodgy, outdated institution whose time has long passed.

Something to think about, Charles!