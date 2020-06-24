Meghan Markle: I Want to Become America's First Good President!

Duchess Meghan Markle recently spoke about the horrific murder of George Floyd, and has been facing and discussing racism for years.

The current state of the world has spurred Meghan to greater ambitions, including a run for political office.

According to a new report by The Daily Mail, Meghan is giving real consideration to a political run.

"Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now," the insider notes.

"And that she’s been speaking with Oprah," she source adds, "and other community leaders."

The insider detail that Meghan has been speaking and thinking "on how she can be part of the solution."

“Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting," the source details.

"She said she wants to use her voice for change," the insider notes.

"And," the source reveals, Meghan "hasn’t ruled out a career in politics."

Obviously, the reason that Meghan and Harry left the UK -- announcing their departure in January of this year -- was not for a political run.

They left after two years in the country because the nightmarish racist attacks against Meghan and their son had only escalated. It was too much.

But it sounds like Meghan views it as a bit of providence that she ended up in the US during this critical time of much-needed change.

According to an alleged friend of Meghan's, she experienced a “gnawing urgency to uproot from England."

Now, months later, millions of Americans are joining courageous protests from coast to coast to oppose racism and escalating police violence.

Meghan is said to feel that it was "destined" that she be here at this time.

Lady Colin Campbell is the author of an upcoming book about Meghan, and decided to weigh in.

"I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions," Campbell declared.

"And," she shared, "I’ve been told that one day she wants to run for President."

"The Royal Family went out of their way to embrace her," Campbell recalls.

She says that they did so "in a way that they have never gone out of their way to embrace anybody else.”

“Meghan was the only fiancee that was ever asked to Windsor before the wedding," Campbell observes.

"And," Campbell notes, "she was the only newlywed who was invited by the queen to accompany her on a daily engagement.”

Campbell went on to add that the Queen has been observed to harbor a special fondness for Meghan.

That is no real surprise to hear, given that it is believed that Harry is her favorite grandchild.

Meanwhile, a source reminded People that Meghan and Harry are focused on charity behind the scenes.

"They have had the opportunity to speak with some incredible thought leaders," that insider noted.

"And," the source added, "those conversations have been deeply educational and helpful in identifying the work they want to with Archewell.”

The insider reported: “They are applying all their learnings to the future of the organization."

Meghan has recently had to weather a scandal by association.

After Jessica Mulroney was fired amidst accusations of racism, Meghan had to ghost her.

It has been a great reminder that having brilliant, outspoken friends of color does not innoculate white people against being tone deaf or harmful.

"Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess," an inside source notes.

"She said Jessica is in no way a racist," the insdier shares.

"But," the source acknowledges, "the way she handled the situation [with Exeter] was tone-deaf and heartbreaking.”

“Meghan said friends reflect friends," the insider reports.

"And because of what’s at stake," the source grimly reveals, "she can no longer be associated with Jessica."

The insider adds: "at least not in public."

"She has to do what she has to do," the source expresses.

The insider that Meghan has to do this "in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation."

Icing out toxic, controversial friends is a key step that anyone must take before running for public office, lending credence to these reports.

That said, we should keep in mind that The Daily Mail is reporting this, and consider the source.

Even if Meghan is really considering a run for higher office, from mayor to President, she may wait a while.

After all, even if American media is quite as brazenly racist as British tabloids, a political run would bring lots of negative, racist attention.

But we have to say ... if she gets the right political experience beforehand, Meghan could make a wonderful President one day.