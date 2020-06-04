Meghan Markle: CAUGHT Leaking Damaging Information About Kate Middleton?!

Say what you will about the British royal family -- these people are experts when it comes to holding a grudge.

After all, you don't get involved in something like the Hundred Years' War if you're the type to forgive and forget.

These days, of course, the scores are settled not on bloody battlefields but through rumors, back-biting, and subtle manipulation of the media.

And now that she's no longer required to abide by Buckingham Palace's rules of engagement, Meghan Markle is in a position to exact some long overdue revenge against the people who made her life hell during her time in the UK.

We're not saying that Meghan has a hit list, or that she's crossing names off one at a time like Uma Thurman in Kill Bill,

But if Meg were a vengeance-minded individual, she'd probably be spending a lot of her time these days contemplating the various ways in which she might tear down Kate Middleton's carefully constructed public image.

As you've likely heard by now, British tabloid Tatler recently published a scathing exposé about Kate that focused largely on the reasons she allegedly despises Meghan.

The magazine repeated the claim that the feud started during the planning of Meghan's wedding and has only worsened in the years that followed.

New allegations included the claim that Kate feels that Meghan ruined her life by moving to America, as the relocation resulted in an increased workload for all royals left behind, Kate especially.

Buckingham Palace has defended Kate against the allegations made in the Tatler piece, and the Duchess of Cambridge is planning to sue the publication for libel.

Both developments indicate that the article created some major waves within the royal family.

And of course, that's led many to the conclusion that there's some truth to Tatler's wild claims.

In turn, that's led to the question of who might have had access to such in-depth information.

And perhaps not surprisingly, a lot of fingers are pointing at Meghan.

To be fair, this isn't a case of royals blaming everything on Meg simply because that's what they always do.

No, there's a decent argument to be made for how the Duchess of Sussex might actually be involved in all of this.

As The Sun reports, the Tatler piece was authored by journalist Anna Pasternak, who is close friends with ex-Tatler staffer Vanessa Mulroney, the sister-in-law of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Jessica Mulroney has been Meghan's best friend for years and has repeatedly defended her in the press.

“Pasternak’s article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue," a royal source tells The Sun.

“Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US," the insider adds.

“She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada."

The source concludes with a veiled accusation, saying:

“And Vanessa’s sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan’s best friend. It’s intriguing.”

Intriguing, sure, but not exactly solid evidence that Meghan is the source.

If anything, it sounds like the much more likely explanation is that the Mulroneys acted independently.

Perhaps they shared accounts of information they gleaned from Meghan over the years.

Whatever the case, it seems highly unlikely that Meg spoke to the press directly.

Maybe they even did so with Meghan's blessing.

Kate, after all, is still her sister-in-law -- and we're sure if Meg really wants to tear her down, she can do so without leaving a paper trail.