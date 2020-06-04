Meghan Markle Addresses George Floyd Killing: We All Need to Say SOMEthing...

Meghan Markle has broken her silence on George Floyd, the ongoing protests in America... and racism in general.

Sadly, the former actress and Duchess -- like all African-Americans around the world -- has extensive experience in this tragic area.

And she addressed this experience while talking on video to Immaculate Heart High School’s class of 2020 .

“For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been planning on saying a few words to you for your graduation, and as we’ve all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of L.A. has been absolutely devastating," Markle said.

The day before this speech, footage of Markle talking about racism in 2012 also went viral.

We've also witnessed how differently the British press has treated Markle when compared to Kate Middleton over the past few years -- for one very obvious reason, many would argue.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t or that it would get picked apart, and I realized - the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing,” Markle continued.

“Because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.

"Stephon Clark, his life mattered.”

The aforementioned individuals were all killed by police officers.

Floyd's life was taken back on May 25 when a cop in Minnesota knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The cop has since been arrested on second-degree murder charges, while the three officers who stood around and did nothing while Floyd was being killed have also been taken into custody.

Over the past several days, protests have sprung up in all 50 states in response to this fatal incident, along with many other instances of police brutality.

During her graduation speech, Markle looked back on her time as a student at this same private all-girls school, as well as the 1992 riots in the Los Angeles area.

“Those memories don’t go away," she noted.

However, the mother of one also explained the importance of using what she learned in school to become a leader.

She now has that platform, of course, as the wife of Prince Harry, even if the couple walked away from their Royal Duties this spring.

“You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice,” Markle told her audience.

“You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to, because most of you are 18, or you’re going to turn 18, so you’re going to vote.

"You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do, because with as diverse and vibrant and open-minded as I know the teachings at Immaculate Heart are, I know you know that black lives matter.

"So I am already excited for what you are going to do in the world.

"You are equipped, you are ready, we need you, and you are prepared. I am so proud to call each of you a fellow alumni.”

Markle and Harry got married in May 2018.

Since their wedding, the couple have repeatedly complained of toxic coverage in the media, which some of their supporters believe has veered into racist harassment and bullying.

They're still privileged when compared to other people of color, of course, something Markle most definitely recognizes.

However, these protests are now on a global scale.

In London on Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators met near Buckingham Palace in order to chant "justice now," and in order to hold placards reading "we can’t breathe."

These were the final words uttered by Floyd before he died.