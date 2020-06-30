Meghan Markle Accused of Upstaging Royal In-Law's Wedding, Alienating Staff With Her "Diva" Behavior

by at .

Three months ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and fled to a different continent in hopes of escaping the harassment and persecution that had marred their marriage form day one.

You'd be hard pressed to find any public figures who have gone to such great lengths to break free from the talons of the tabloid press ...

Meghan Markle in Purple

... and amazingly, it still wasn't enough.

As we've been reminded several times this month, Meghan is still the favorite target of the British tabloid media.

There have been reports of a rift between Meghan and Prince Charles.

The tabloids have delighted in a race scandal involving Jessica Mulroney, Meghan's former best friend.

The Duchess of Sussex

And of course, the never-ending feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton remains daily fodder for London-based gossip rags.

This week, the tabloids have been delighting in a new book titled The Royals at War, penned by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett

To be fair, the book probably makes for a pretty entertaining read, as long as you take its "revelations" with a grain of salt.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get Serious

Of course, the excerpts published by The Sun and The Daily Mail this week have likely been taken out of context in order to maximize salaciousness, but they're probably not very flattering in their original form, either.

The first new bit of new dirt involves Meghan's pregnancy announcement.

Yes, it was over two years ago, but apparently the royals are still pissed about the timing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Wedding Day

You see, the announcement took place on the same day that Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and you would think with the scandal surrounding Andrew's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, the family would have larger concerns than Meghan's faux pas from 2018.

But apparently not.

"Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," Howard and Tillett write.

Meghan Markle in Black, White

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal – stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah."

Like we said, the book definitely seems to have a gossipy vibe, but many of the claims -- such as Fergie being pissed about something Meghan did two years -- seem entirely believable.

At other times, however, the authors echo tired old claims that have been fueling negative tabloid reports about Meghan since the moment she entered the international spotlight.

Meghan Markle Says Yo

Namely, the authors insist that Meghan is a Hollywood diva who alienated both the royals and her own staff with her endless demands. 

"Meghan can be difficult. She has very high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment," the authors write.

"However, there is a different degree of respect in the royal household."

Is it possible that Meghan is a demanding prima donna behind closed doors? 

The Meghan Markle Stare

Of course.

But if that's the case, she's done a stellar job of hiding that side of herself.

And it's worth considering the fact that all those demands and high standards were in service of her many charitable organizations and humanitarian efforts.

So ya know -- maybe cut the woman a little slack.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Here to Answer ALL Your Royal Separation Questions
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Photos

Meghan In Red
Meg and Harry Exit
Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney
Meghan Markle Speech Pic
Meghan Markle on Video
Meghan Markle Won't Stand for Racism

Meghan Markle Videos

Meghan Markle Addresses George Floyd Killing
Meghan Markle Addresses George Floyd Killing
Meghan Markle Reflects on Racism: I've Heard My Mom Called the N-Word
Meghan Markle Reflects on Racism: I've Heard My Mom Called the N-Word
Meghan Markle Celebrates Archie's First Birthday With Rare Video of Mother-Son Bonding: WATCH!
Meghan Markle Celebrates Archie's First Birthday With Rare Video of Mother-Son Bonding: WATCH!