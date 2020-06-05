Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff Questioned by Fans: Do Black Lives Not Matter to the Reality Stars?

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff are both very active on social media.

The parents of four and stars of Little People, Big World post photos or messages on Facebook or Instagram on a nearly-daily basis.

Which, perhaps, is why something stood out so starkly about the ex-spouses this week:

They did not post anything on June 2.

Why is this noteworthy?

Because that date marked Blackout Tuesday, a social media movement that asked users to NOT share any personal/promotional content for 24 hours.

Instead, they were asked to only share a black box (on Instagram) and to also push traffic toward African-American websites, authors, writers and/or charitable organizations.

This movement was initiated in response to the killing of George Floyd, a Minnesota resident who was killed late last month after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

In the days since, understandable outrage has gripped the entire nation.

Protests have broken out in all 50 states, as millions of citizens fight for equality and police reform.

As a result, pressure has definitely been ramped up on reality stars and famous social media users to join this important battle, even if it means simply taking a small action such as the ones pushed for on Blackout Tuesday.

For the record, Jeremy Roloff, Audrey Roloff, Tori Roloff and also Matt's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, ALL posted the aforementioned black box.

Audrey also turned to her religion and penned a lengthy message in response to the ongoing unrest.

"If you are also struggling to figure what God requires of you in this moment, remember the words from Micah 6:8," she wrote, keeping her stance both vague and inspiring.

"DO justice. Love kindness. And walk HUMBLY with your God."

This is all a preamble that leads to the following:

Neither Amy nor Matt acknowledged Blackout Tuesday; nor have they mentioned George Floyd or anything related to this national uprising over the past week.

Matt hasn't posted anything at all to Instagram since May 26.

Meanwhile, Amy shared a link to the summer fudge collection from her Amy Roloff's Little Kitchen company yesterday, which many critics believe was a pretty awful look for the star.

“I see nothing from you or your family about what is going on in the black community,” a fan wrote to Amy this week, adding:

“I have watched you guys from the beginning and you have a lot of black fans but I can’t continue to support those who don’t support me and my family and my kids and my community and my race.”

Amy has not yet responded to this critique.

For the most part, Amy and Matt stay apolitical online and in their public lives.

In late 2017, however, Matt appeared to express support for President Donald Trump.

At the time, he shared an article to Facebook that seemed to praise Trump for his response to ISIS.

Many fans descended on Matt with criticism for the post, but Matt fired back: “What about the undisputed facts? Iraq seems to be getting their country back.”

In June, son Jacob Tweeted:

“I, too, am embarrassed to be related to Trump voters.”

This isn't about President Trump, though.

Or at least it shouldn't be.

To most Americans, this is simply an occasion to come together and to support minorities who have been held down, held back and, literally, murdered for no legitimate reason... for way too long now.

Matt and Amy have over 1.4 miillion Instagram followers combined. They actually can make a difference when they take a stand.

And if they aren't gonna take a stand to help end systematic racism, when will they ever take a stand?