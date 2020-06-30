Matt James: I Can't Wait to Tell "Diverse" Love Stories on The Bachelor!

Matt James is ready for to meet the moment.

Even if we have no idea when that moment may take place.

The forthcoming reality star, who was named this month as the first-ever African-American Bachelor, is well aware that his life will never be the same.

He knows he'll be under pressure unlike any previous lead in the history of this franchise.

But, again, he's ready.

James appeared on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever! Monday night and spoke to iconic host Chris Harrison about the upcoming season, which is still expected to air some time in early 2021.

"I've heard from a lot of my Black friends that aren't Bachelor Nation faithful that are excited about me and honored by the position I'm in," James told Harrson.

He then noted how special it will be for this same demographic, along with other persons of color, to be able to witness "diverse relationships" unfold on the ABC series.

James thinks he'll bring in a new set of viewers.

And, let's face it, that's a huge reason why he was selected in the first place.

"I couldn't be more excited about [diversifying the audience]," James said on air.

James -- who's casting has been met with enthusiastic, albeit hesitant, reviews -- also joked with Harrison that different acquaintances have been coming out seemingly nowhere to congratulate him on the casting decision.

Including his third-grade teacher.

"I hadn't heard from her since I missed my book report. So, there's people coming from all over the place to share their excitement. And it's been nice," James said.

Good friend and former Hannah Brown lover Tyler Cameron appeared on this same ABC special last night.

He referenced all the early-morning workouts James will conduct on The Bachelor, while adding that his pal wants a wife who can match his same energy level and ...

"I think what you're going to look for is someone who kind of resembles his mother. His mother is one of the sweetest ladies, very loving, caring, compassionate," Tyler said.

"Matt's gonna change the world, and someone that's ready to take on that challenge with him."

Based on something else James said, his suitors better also be prepared to squeeze out a whole bunch of babies.

“I think that the grandkid counter for my mom started when that announcement was made,” James told Harrison, only half-joking we think.

"She wants a basketball team! I’ll have a minivan, that’s the max.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET

The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley will start filming again this summer and air in the fall on Tuesday nights.

And James will debut as The Bachelor in 2021.

That's the plan for now at least!