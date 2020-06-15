Mary Trump, Niece of Donald, Set to Destroy President in Explosive New Memoir

According to The Daily Beast, a book is on the way this summer that will expose President Donald Trump as a liar and a cheat.

On the surface, this may not seem all that revealing, considering what many critics already think about the Commander-in-Chief and consider that similar books have been released in the past.

This one will be different, however.

It will be written by Trump's very own niece.

Mary Trump -- the 55-year old daughter of Fred Trump Jr. and oldest grandchild of Fred Trump Sr. -- is scheduled to release Too Much And Never Enough on August 11, just weeks before the Republican National Convention.

Why is this a big deal?

Well: The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright previews the memoir as follows...

Details of the book are being closely guarded by its publisher, Simon & Schuster.

But The Daily Beast has learned that Mary plans to include conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, that contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother.

Mary will also reportedly admit within these pages that she was the main source of a previous The New York Times story that exposed her uncle's devious and illegal tax schemes.

These revelations included how he was involved in “fraudulent” maneuvers and received more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire.

Mary Trump's book will also allege that Donald Trump and his dad played a role in his brother's death by neglecting him when he needed their help, The Daily Beast writes.

Fred Trump died in 1981 as a result of a heart attack triggered by alcoholism.

He was only 42 years old.

In 2019, the President admitted that it took him awhile to realize that his brother didn't want to enter the family business and that he regretted the pressure he placed on Fred to do so.

"It was just not his thing... I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it," he told The Washington Post.

There has reportedly been bad blood between Mary Trump and her uncle since the death of Fred Trump Sr. in 1999, ever since the latter filed a lawsuit to contest the latter's will.

Mary Trump gave a rare interview about the case to the New York Daily News in 2000, saying her "aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves," referring to Donald and his brothers, and Maryanne Trump Barry.

She also referred back then to Donald’s callous treatment of family members ... as he cut off the medical benefits to his nephew’s sick child, William, who was born with cerebral palsy.

The decision, the family said at the time, was payback for Mary and Fred the 3rd’s challenge to the will.

“My aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves,” Mary Trump said about Donald Trump and his siblings in the aforementioned 2000 interview, adding:

“I'm sure they are not.”

Mary Trump, a certified life coach with a Ph.D in clinical psychology, Tweeted several times to prominent media personalities and liberals after the 2016 election, saying it was “one of the worst nights of my life.”

She also wrote at the time: “Utterly horrifying. What has happened to our country?