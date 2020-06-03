Mary Pat Gleason Dies; Veteran Actress Was 70 Years Old

Mary Pat Gleason, a veteran actress of the small and big screen, died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

She was 70 years old.

Gleason's manager confirmed the sad news to Variety, revealing the late star -- who appeared in countless TV and movie projects throughout the past four decades -- was a "fighter to the end."

Writer and director Ron Fassler also posted a triibute to the actress on Facebook.

"Mary Pat Gleason, one of the dearest and sweetest people I have ever had the pleasure to know, passed away last night at the age of seventy.

"She has 174 credits on her IMDB page (with one unreleased film still to come), but she was so much more than a wonderful actress," he wrote.

Gleason had a recurring role on the CBS sitcom Mom as Mary, a woman who was an AA member that often shared unusual and hilarious stories with the group.

Her character passed away during a season 7 episode after suffering a brain aneurysm while attending an one of these meetings.

"She was one of a kind. So caring, so funny, and so delicious to be around, that I find it hard to imagine a world without her shining presence and smiling face. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved her," Fassler continued, concluding as follows:

"Let's all raise a glass to her this evening as one and offer a final toast and a fond farewell in her memory."

Gleason made her acting debut in the 1980 television movie Paul’s Case.

She continued to find steady guest-starring opportunities for many years afterward... on shows such as Full House, ER and Saved by the Bell.

The actress also appeared in A Cinderella Story, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, among major films.

Gleason’s Mom costar, Mimi Kennedy, also spoke out in the wake of the actress’ death, Tweeting the following:

“I’m saddened to learn that Mary Pat Gleason (Mary on @MomCBS) passed away.

"From her nephew, ‘Her curtain closed at 10:20 Tuesday evening.’”

Kennedy added:

“I’m sure she was met with thunderous applause and a great party backstage. My love to you Mary and to your loved ones.”

In 1986, Gleason won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series writing team for her work on The Guiding Light.

George Steeves, who starred in Pencil Town alongside the late star, shared a lovely tribute in honor of Gleason’s passing as well.

“Last night I was saddened to hear about the passing of my colleague and friend Mary Pat Gleason,” he wrote online, sharing several photos of the pair.

“I had the honor of working with Mary Pat in Pencil Town last year. It was truly an honor to be in her presence.

"Thank You for the conversations and the words of encouragement. #RIP.”

Gleason has reportedly spent the past couple months under hospice care.

May she rest in peace.