Mackenzie McKee: Josh Still SUCKS ... But He Only Kind of Cheated on Me and I Don't Hate Him Anymore!

Last month, Teen Mom OG fans were stunned by the news that Mackenzie McKee decided to divorce her husband Josh after catching him in what she believed to be an affair with her cousin.

Well, mostly stunned.

It wasn't the split itself that was shocking - Josh had cheated on Mackenzie before, and they'd separated on at least one previous occasion - but the timing of the breakup that caught fans off guard.

It was just six months ago that Mackenzie's mother Angie Douthit passed away following a long battle with cancer.

Throughout her mother's fight for her life, Mackenzie praised Josh for the love and support he provided Angie.

Now it turns out that the father of her three kids was sneaking off to hook up with some else that entire time?

And that person was one of her own family members?

Well, not quite. She made it clear that it was. Aboiut as clear as it could possibly be. But then walked it back. Mostly.

Mackenzie now believes that Josh did not cheat on her, but she's decided to go ahead with the divorce anyway.

Now, she's alleging that he carried on an "emotional affair" with her cousin. Whatever that means.

What exactly went on there, we will likely never know. Mackenzie is likely to keep changing her story too, it appears.

But it sounds like Josh Mckee's behavior wasn't quite as reprehensible as Mackenzie initially made it out to be.

And to be fair, she's realized that, and she's even started accepting some of the blame for the failure of her marriage.

Mackenzie posted the photo above on her Instagram page this week, part of an album commemorating a day with the kids on Josh McKee's boat.

"A day in papas boat out on the water. Today I am fried. #kidscomefirst #healthycoparenting," she captioned the album.

That caption is interesting in its own right.

Amicable co-parenting is a great thing - and an admirable goal - if in fact they are going through with the divorce.

And as Starcasm reports, Mackenzie really opened up when replying to followers who commented on the pics:

"I just had to learn that I have made mistakes, he has made mistakes. Together we destroyed a marriage," she wrote in response to a fan whose husband recently left her for another woman.

"And now we have to learn to raise these kids together and get along," she added.

"It’s hard sister I know. With the help of God everything has gone very smoothly."

From there, she shared some surprising praise for her ex.

"Thankfully Josh has been the easiest person to go through something like this with. But it also helps that neither of us are wanting to move on and be in relationships right now," McKee wrote.

"We just want to figure ourselves out."

"And when that day comes, I just pray he finds someone who will respect me and my kids. It’s all in God’s hands."

Wow. Sounds like Mackenzie has adopted a very healthy attitude toward her ex.

Of course, when other followers expressed doubt for her claims of amicable co-parenting, she quickly reminded us that she's still every bit the Oklahoma spitfire fans have come to know and love:

"If you can’t support me unfollow me," she wrote.

"I can remove him from being my husband but have no reason to remove him from his children. It’s people like you that make me not want to share my life anymore."

Mackenzie concluded with a zen-like message about accepting both one's fate and one's culpability in said fate:

“I think it’s safe to say we’ve been equally wrong to one another."

"He shouldn’t have put up with me and I shouldn’t have him," she wrote.

"I promise I’m a big girl and am making the right decisions for our babies."

"God bless.”

It might not make for the most compelling television, but wouldn't it be refreshing to see all the Teen Moms adopt such mature attitudes toward their exes?