Love is Blind-Sided! LC Dumps Mark After Cheating Scandal Exposed on Reddit

Love Is Blind stars Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin have broken up, according to the personalities themselves, just about a month or so after getting back together.

In other news ... Mark and LC were together??

If you recall, the two hotties first met while filming the Netflix reality show that became a smash hit this winter.

They did not end up together on the show (more on that in a moment), but recently reconnected back home.

Since the cast all lives in Atlanta, and Love is Blind was filmed a year before airing, crazier things have happened.

However ...

Chamblin confessed on Reddit over this past weekend that she had been dating Cuevas since early May ...

... but then admitted in the same message that she ended things after a user on the website alleged that Cuevas was seeing someone else in a post titled, "My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!"

This user also included a screenshot of a picture of Cuevas and another woman who appeared to be on a date.

What a jerk, right!?

"This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May...." Chamblin wrote in her reveal.

"Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. Feel free to DM me on Instagram if you would like more information!"

Wow.

To be perfectly clear, she added:

"But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar."

Love Is Blind was a breakout hit for Netflix this spring.

On the program, LC and Mark started courting each other earliy on - but Cuevas ultimately decided to propose to fellow contestant Jessica Batten instead.

The pair's relationship ended with Batten leaving Cuevas at the alter during their wedding, citing their 10-year age difference as the main reason why she couldn't marry him.

In a statement to multiple outlets, meanwhile, Chamblin trashed her now-ex-boyfriend.

"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," she says.

"The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."

Cuevas, though, sees things differently, denying that he was ever in an exclusive relationship with Chamblin:

"I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself."

"I wish her the absolute best," Mark now says.

Shortly after Chamblin announced the break-up, Batten also addressed the cheating allegation against the fitness trainer.

She responded to the whole story after an Instagram user claimed Cuevas had cheated during the production of Love Is Blind.

That individual commented under a post:

"Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show."

"Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix."

"Wow," Batten responded, as captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

"News to me, I only know about one."

As in she knew there was one?

Insane. Back in February, Cuevas opened up about his experience on Love Is Blind with E! News.

"This taught me so much about myself that I am so thankful for it and this whole ride and whatever like it was a thousand percent worth the price of admission," he said.

"Whether that was a few tears and heartbreak, whatever that was, that was vulnerability and communicating and getting to know myself, but it was totally worth it, and I wouldn't change a thing."

We remain shocked that Mark and LC didn't last.

Love may be blind, but apparently it is also dead.