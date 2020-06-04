Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual!

Last month, Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse broke up again. This week, she has more important things on her mind.

While rallying others for a protest march, Lili announced to the world that she is bisexual.

"West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter protest," Lili Reinhart advertised on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 3.

The protest, to begin at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega, would feature a peaceful walk to Robertson Boulevard.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and this year, Pride's origins as a protest have taken special meaning as the community takes up the call.

George Floyd, like so many others, died by police violence. It was against police violence that the Stonewall riot was waged.

But in addition to her concerns for justice and equality, Lili explained why she felt particularly compelled to take part in this march.

"Although I have never announced it publicly before," Lili writes, "I am a proud bisexual woman."

"And I," she shared, "will be joining this protest today."

"Come join," Lili invited her followers, adding a red heart emoji.

The 23-year-old actress stars on one of the most watched and talked about dramas on television.

Every time that a visible celebrity comes out and shares their identity and their story, it makes it just a little easier for others to come out and be accepted.

Lili is also using the label "bisexual," which can be so helpful in a world where so much would-be representation eschews labels.

Labels have meaning and bring a sense of identity and community to those who use them, and make it easier for others to adopt them.

Lili's announcement did more than just provide a reference for people to come out, of course.

It also explained why she was choosing to participate in that march, specifically.

Sometimes, celebrities will surround themselves with the trappings of a minority group, including the LGBTQ+ community, almost like accessories.

This was Lili explaining that she was doing nothing of the sort -- that she was taking part in a march in which she 100% belonged.

No two angles of marginalization are identical, of course.

While LGBTQ+ folks, disabled folks, and people of color (especially black Americans) can be targeted by police violence, they do not have the same experiences.

But there are of course many people who are black and gay and trans and disabled. They don't have to choose one community.

One of the reason that marginalized communities must stand with each other intersectionally is because, well, there is always overlap.

We cannot pretend that white supremacy does not exist within the LGBTQ+ community.

Racism is as pervasive as it is pernicious.

Infamously, there are white men on dating apps who are so virulently racist that they preemptively reject all people of color, and put it in their profile.

Openly rejecting white supremacy is everyone's responsibility, and it is very encouraging to see the LGBTQ+ community rally with #BlackLivesMatter.

Additionally, the current protests and the escalating police violence in response has impacted the LGBTQ+ community directly.

Ruby Deluxe, a queer bar in Raleigh, NC, was reportedly shot up by police in apparent retaliation for providing aid to protesters.

They were not the only first aid station to be targeted by police this week.

Solidarity is tremendously important, and it is clear that Lili knows that and is using her platform and her fame to encourage others.

Lili did receive some criticism for coming out during this crisis, with a few people accusing her of trying to take attention to herself.

We have to note that she shared, as you can see above, her coming out post in the very same graphic as an invitation to protest.

Most people will never have a perfect time to come out, and it can be a frightening moment no matter the circumstances.

Lili realized that she could not only explain her role, but draw more attention to a worthy cause by coming out at this moment.

Congratulations to Lili Reinhart on coming out as her authentic self.

And, of course, we have all enjoyed the social media posts by thirsty female Riverdale fans announcing that now is their chance.

As these courageous protests continue, we are all reminded of our shared humanity in the face of brutal, unaccountable violence.

Lili did not have to come out this week, or at all, but we are glad that she decided to share who she is with fans.