Leah McSweeney Calls Out Ramona Singer for "All Lives Matter" Post

Leah McSweeney is not merely a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York in name only.

She's also here to keep it real.

When it comes to Ramona Singer at least.

On Sunday, McSweeney shared a screenshot of Singer telling one of her Instagram followers that “all lives matter” in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, which is once again in the news these days due to the killing of George Floyd.

As you can see, The Married to the MOB designer added a facepalm emoji to the screen capture.

Singer left this remark in response the user urging her to use her voice and her platform amid such scary upheaval around the country.

And she has since turned off the comments section on her recent Instagram posts, but has not said any further on the topic.

Floyd, of course, was killed by a Minnesota police officer late last month.

The torturous and unprovoked nature of his death, along with the video of the incident that quickly went viral, has sparked outrage across the nation.

There have been protests and riots in well over 100 cities, with Black Lives Matter once again trending as a movement and a hashtag.

Why?

Because it's clear that many folks out there think black lives do NOT matter and it's important that we all band together to make sure equality prevails.

"When people use "all lives matter," it takes away the focus from the injustice that black people specifically experience," this user astutely explained to singer, prior to linking to a newspaper story on the topic.

Singer, for her part, tried to backtrack a bit on Sunday.

“Please watch this moving video #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #enoughisenough,” she wrote alongside a series of posts related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

She then pointed out that she previously posted about Floyd, trying to emphasize that she cares about racial injustice.

McSweeney, meanwhile, went live on Instagram from an New York City protest on Sunday night.

The reality TV star, who joined that cast for season 12, shared a series of social media posts from the protest as well.

She's also clashed openly with Singer during her first seasoon as a cast member, most notably after McSweeney admitted to drinking too much during the May 28 episode of the series.

“This is next level horrible. i am cringing,” said Avery, Ramona's daughter, via her Instagram Stories, sharing footage of McSweeney from the episode. “

This is nuts. I’m embarrassed for you. These people are crazy. How are you associated with them?”

McSweeney then clapped back at her costar’s daughter.

“@ramonasinger are you sure you wanna involve @averysinger in our drama?

"She’s 25 so she’s fair game to me. In fact I’m Closer in age to her then [sic] I am to You,” McSweeney wrote, telling Avery to “sit down sweetie.”

McSweeney also addressed her behavior, which has been dubbed “hurricane Leah,” before Thursday’s installment aired.

“I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go. I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood,” she wrote via Instagram.

“I wanted my sister there for support. She was also six months postpartum and looking forward to her first baby-free overnight trip. Moms: haven’t we all been there? But enough about me.

"Tune in tonight for Ramona. Watch her get embarrassed by MY ‘bad’ behavior.”