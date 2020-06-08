Lea Michele is a "Horrible Human Being," The Voice Alum Says

The worst kept secret in Hollywood just got screamed out loud by yet another virtual voice on the rooftop:

Lea Michele absolutely sucks.

This has been a constant theme throughout the past several days, as Michele continues to get dragged as hard as anyone in recent memory.

It all started when Michele seemingly Tweeted the right thing, saying "Black Lives Matter" in response to the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests around the country.

Almost as soon as this Tweet went live, however, Michele was called out for being a hypocrite.

An actress named Samantha Marie Ware led the way, tearing into Michele for the way the actress treated her during Ware's 11-episode run on Glee many years ago.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!" Ware wrote to Michele, adding:

"CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--- IN MY WIG!'"

From there, many other of Michele's past co-workers piled on, with even long-time colleagues (such as Heather Morris) trashing Michele as the worst person ever.

More or less, thay is.

Michele issued an apology for her behavior on set -- but the criticism has only been ramped up in the days since.

Most recently?

Jordan Pruitt, an alum of The Voice, Tweeted the following laste last week:

“Everyone in Hollywood KNOWS that Lea Michele is a horrible human being …. she is a Bitch to everyone. We all know it … yawn. Moving on..."

Pruitt added that there is “much more tea where that came from … ” to which a fan encouraged her to speak out and “put people in their place.”

“Well, I lived in LA and worked there for a LONG time," the singer replied.

“I’ve seen ALOT. Comes with the territory. I’m just saying; the only thing is that people are just now calling her out … bout time.”

Michele is seven months pregnant and did sound remorseful in her mea culpa several days ago.

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives," she said, continuing as follows:

"I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin...

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times...

"I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused."

This apology also earned Michele backlash, however, because the star shifted the blame of her actions to the victims, implying that they only perceived how she behaved in a certain way.

“She’s had a real wake-up call,” a Michele friend told The New York Post. “It’s never easy to hear people speak about you this way. It’s a total shock.”

That seems a little to believe.

Naya Rivera went on record years ago with her issues with Michele, and rumors have often floating around about her diva-like behavior.

Is she racist? Probably not.... because she's an equal-opportunity offender.

"Lea was a bitch to a lot of people who are now taking the opportunity to come forward,” said one industry source who has worked with her to Page Six.

“She may not be the nicest person, but she’s not racist, sexist or transphobic. I would say she has behavioral issues that she’s dealing with.

"She is listening, she hears what everyone says and wants to apologize. This is her past and she wants to handle things responsibly.”