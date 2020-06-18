Larissa Lima: It Hurts Seeing Colt Move On! That Could Be Me!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have already watched with mixed feelings as Colt Johnson gushes over new girlfriend Jess Caroline.

His ex-wife, Larissa Lima, has a lot of thoughts on that relationship ... and on what might have been with Coltee.

Now that Season 5 is underway, Larissa Dos Santos LIma sat down for a remote interview with Entertainment Tonight.

In the interview, Larissa confesses that some small, misguided part of her misses her marriage.

When she and Colt Johnson were on relatively good terms, things could be "amazing."

Ultimately, Larissa feels like they both deserve a little more catharsis at the end of their stories.

"To be honest, I think Colt and I need final closure," she expresses.

"I believe if Colt and I had the chance to talk," Larissa suggests, "things could be good for us."

She would like to be able to say goodbye to him in a healthier way than him filing for divorce while she is behind bars on January 11 of last year.

"But people around him make drama," Larissa laments, "people around me make drama."

"And," she admits, "I feel like I need this closure from him."

"I would say, 'Colt, you were important to me, I believe I was also important to you, because when I met you, you don't have nothing,'" Larissa says..

"'But people around you make too much drama ... I wish we could stop," she continues.

"'We could be like ex-husband and ex-wife,'" Larissa suggests, "'but we don't hate each other.'"

Larissa acknowledges that "never say never" applies to the idea of getting back with Colt.

But what she actually wants in life is to be on friendly terms with her ex.

She also has some things to say about Colt's new relationship -- from last summer, as seen on this season -- with Jess Caroline.

"I feel that she's pretty," Larissa praises, "I believe they have a good connection."

"But," she adds, "I feel like Jessica is way too much to him. Like, she's too fast to him."

"Like, sex on the first date... I don't know, I feel like it's too much for him," Larissa characterizes. "And I believe he's like, 'Whoa, wait.'"

"The Colt that I know, he's a little bit more conservative, you know?" Larissa explains.

"So," she speculates, "I don't know if Jess is scaring Colt or encouraging him to change his behavior."

Larissa is clearly abiding by her NDA and avoiding spoilers.

Because she has vocally supported Jess Caroline's accusations that Colt is a manipulative creep.

Larissa admits that, on some level, she felt "sad" watching Colt move on with Jess, a woman so similar to her.

"She's Brazilian, I'm Brazilian," she observes. "And I thought, 'Whoa, that could be me.' But I mean, wishing him and her the best."

"I believe they are a good couple," Larissa states, "but just kinda, she's too fast and he's like, 'Whoa, I don't know what's going on.'"

Larissa herself has also moved on, with her ottery boyfriend Eric Nichols, who is younger, handsomer, and more independent.

"Between Eric and Colt, I pick Eric, of course," she states.

Larissa explains that it's an easy choice: "Well, Eric is a Ferrari, and Colt is a Honda from 1980."

"Eric and I, we are very complicated because we have kind of the same personality," Larissa acknowledges.

"We always make up, then break up, so it's very complicated. ... " she admits.

"Sometimes I just can't deal with him, he can't deal with him," Larissa shares, "and we just blow [up]."

"But different from Colt in that it's not that fight that leads to arrests or something bad, you know?" Larissa understates.

"This is the good thing about Eric and I ... we never end up in very bad situations," she reasons.

"But yes," Larissa confirms the exhausting truth, "we have arguments and we have a lot of drama."

As for upcoming content on this season, Larissa says that viewers will learn more about her love life and her court case.

Some of that will involve drama with Eric.

We will also find out what went down between her and Erickee to lead to an "explosive fight."

"I'm a big fan of cosmetic procedures," Larissa acknowledges.

She recalls: "Having the cosmetic surgery was something that I really wanted to do a long time ago."

"No, I'm not done," Larissa shares, revealing that she plans to have more work done.

"My next goal is to get a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift. ..." Larissa reveals.

She shares: "Once we drink the wine of the plastic surgery, we start to find things that we can fix, we can change, you know?"

"And once I tried [it]," she notes, "I don't want to stop."

"Thankfully, I have the support of my family in Brazil," Larissa shares on how she has been able to get work done in the US.

"Plus, I got my employee authorization," she notes, "so, they will figure out that the money's legal."

That means that she can now legally work in the US. Notably, some of her cosmetic work has been part of endorsement deals.

Speaking of honest work, Larissa also dives into her plans for a much-hyped OnlyFans account.

"Since I started losing weight and changing, I got a lot of direct messages from men," she notes

"But I don't want to do something nasty, something totally naked ..." Larissa says. "But I want to do some professional photo shoots that look great."

Larissa's American Dream is to be financially secure, to own a large home -- one with a pool and a fountain. Also, she wants a car.

She is still moving forward with her Green Card application, through an attorney.

Now that she is approved for legal employment, Larissa is excited to make the most of it.

"Like I said, America is the land of opportunity, the land of the dreams," Larissa gushes.

"And my dreams are big," she notes, "but the job that I want to do is a normal job, like work at the Macy's at the mall, work the Sephora."

Larissa clarifies: "Something simple but something that I do with love. ... I don't care about the job, as long as it's honest, but it's just the beginning."

But one day, Larissa would love to become an attorney, working in the immigration field to help those with experiences like her own.

Back in Brazil, her two brothers are also attorneys.

"I wish I could, in any way, give back to the immigration society here because I am an immigrant, right?" Larissa explains.

"I got arrested, things happened to me that are unbelievable," Larissa says, "that could happen to an immigrant."

"So, I wish I could give back to them," she explains.

Larissa acknowledges that she's not sure if she has a path to taking that job: "But I don't know yet, what I can do."